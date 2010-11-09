GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

Leading off with 3DMark Vantage gives us a rough indication of what these cards are capable of, and how they compare to predecessors/successors.

The Radeon HD 5970 remains fastest here, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 is hot on its heels. The GTX 480 edges past AMD’s Radeon HD 5870. And the newer Radeon HD 6870 barely outpaces Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 470.

Take a look at the individual feature tests if you want a more specific view of where each card excels. AMD’s boards offer exceptional texture fill rate, while Nvidia’s boards rule the cloth and particle metrics.