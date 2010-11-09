GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
Leading off with 3DMark Vantage gives us a rough indication of what these cards are capable of, and how they compare to predecessors/successors.
The Radeon HD 5970 remains fastest here, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 is hot on its heels. The GTX 480 edges past AMD’s Radeon HD 5870. And the newer Radeon HD 6870 barely outpaces Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 470.
Take a look at the individual feature tests if you want a more specific view of where each card excels. AMD’s boards offer exceptional texture fill rate, while Nvidia’s boards rule the cloth and particle metrics.
If the 6850 and 6870 have shown one thing.. they are much better then the last gen in many ways (power, noise and scaling) and the cayman is much more robust then the barts. So, before you start calling a winner here, wait and see. That is my advise.
A single GPU nearly outperforming a 5970 is quite a statement. Wonder if AMD has what it takes to answer this as the 6850 IMPO is pretty disappointing other then the price.
We'll see what the 69xx have to offer. NVIDIA releasing now puts somewhat of a time constraint on AMD though. If it takes them too long to get something out the door, even some people waiting now may just get the 580 for christmas.
By the way, i know you guys decided to drop crysis, and i can understand that, but given that this is a high end card, maybe you should have considered it, since frankly anyone buying a card like this would probably want it for crysis more than anything else. A 6870 is more than enough for the others.
With ATI's meat-and-gravy bits of the 6000 series on the launchpad, you'd be an idiot to buy one of these at this price.