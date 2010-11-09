GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

AMD’s Radeon HD 5970 slowly creeps up to the GeForce GTX 480 in Lost Planet 2, finally passing it at 2560x1600. The GeForce GTX 580 helps ensure that Nvidia maintains a lead at all three resolutions.

Interestingly, AMD’s Radeon HD 6870 is able to outmaneuver the Radeon HD 5870 at 1680x1050 and 2560x1600. The two cards are less than one frame per second apart at 1920x1200.

Here’s the thing: Nvidia claims its architecture is better-positioned for the latest DirectX 11-based games. It’s hard to tell if the company’s advantage in this title (along with Metro 2033) is more heavily influenced by the fact that Lost Planet 2 is a TWIMTBP game or if it incorporates that many next-gen graphics features. Frankly, based on the performance patterns in some of the other DX11 games, we’re inclined to suspect the former. That’s not to take away from Nvidia’s performance here—our results reflect the state of affairs for anyone who wants to play Lost Planet 2 today. Nvidia simply has the faster frame rates.