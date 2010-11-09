GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)
AMD’s Radeon HD 5970 rules another non-TWIMTBP title. Bad Company 2 was marketed as one of the early DX 11 games (even if the degree to which it uses DX11 is minimal), back before Nvidia had a DX11-capable architecture.
Nvidia’GeForce GTX 580 has no trouble securing a second-place finish, in front of the GTX 480 at all three tested resolutions. Perhaps most significantly, the GTX 580 puts a larger lead on the Radeon HD 5870, which nearly catches the GeForce GTX 480 at 2560x1600, and yet costs significantly less money.
If the 6850 and 6870 have shown one thing.. they are much better then the last gen in many ways (power, noise and scaling) and the cayman is much more robust then the barts. So, before you start calling a winner here, wait and see. That is my advise.
A single GPU nearly outperforming a 5970 is quite a statement. Wonder if AMD has what it takes to answer this as the 6850 IMPO is pretty disappointing other then the price.
We'll see what the 69xx have to offer. NVIDIA releasing now puts somewhat of a time constraint on AMD though. If it takes them too long to get something out the door, even some people waiting now may just get the 580 for christmas.
By the way, i know you guys decided to drop crysis, and i can understand that, but given that this is a high end card, maybe you should have considered it, since frankly anyone buying a card like this would probably want it for crysis more than anything else. A 6870 is more than enough for the others.
With ATI's meat-and-gravy bits of the 6000 series on the launchpad, you'd be an idiot to buy one of these at this price.