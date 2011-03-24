Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

By

AMD shot for—and successfully achieved—the coveted “fastest graphics card in the world” title with its Radeon HD 6990. Now, Nvidia is gunning for that freshly-claimed honor with a dual-GF110-powered board that speaks softly and carries a big stick.

Quad-SLI: Something You Need To Plan Out

I'm pretty gosh-darned convinced that the most sensible application for dual-GPU boards is now quad-GPU configurations. If you're not running four GPUs, put a couple of single-GPU cards in CrossFire or SLI, spend less money, and avoid dumping gratuitous heat into your chassis. It's as simple as that.

Should you decide to take the plunge, though, and pursue unbridled performance via four graphics processors operating concurrently, there are precautions that need to be taken (especially when you're talking about these specific designs with mid-mounted fans).

Eight GPUs and $2800 worth of high-end graphics

Ahead of the Radeon HD 6990 launch, AMD gave no indication of what it'd take to properly support a pair of Antilles boards in four-way CrossFire. Even now, you can hit the 6990's product page and find very little detail on what you need to enjoy a trouble-free experience. That is a mistake, in my opinion, because you cannot drop 750 W worth of graphics cards into any platform with the slots to spare and expect them to run well. You need the right power supply, the right motherboard, and most of all, the right enclosure. Certain cases simply cannot cope with volume of heated air that gets recirculated.

Nvidia addresses the need for more information with its own list of validated components. And while we don't necessarily like the limited number of options resident on those lists (especially the very short group of chassis that get a nod), I'm more comfortable with slim pickings than a dice roll.

If you plan to build using two GeForce GTX 590s, here are the lists of approved components as they exist thus far:

Quad-Approved Motherboards

Perhaps the most important quality to look for in a motherboard is proper slot spacing. Whether you're in the market for two GTX 590s or a pair of HD 6990s, there needs to be at least one vacant slot worth of space between the cards. The following list is composed of platforms approved by Nvidia to support dual GeForce GTX 590s.

All of these models might work well thermally, mechanically, and acoustically, but I'd also want to conduct extra tests to determine if splitting 16 lanes of aggregate PCI Express connectivity between four GPUs on those P67- and P55-based boards yields acceptable scaling. All of our single-card testing was done on an X58 board. However, the system we used for benchmarking SLI'd and CrossFire'd configs centers on P67.

Quad-SLI-Approved Motherboards
Intel X58 ExpressAsus P6T7 WS Supercomputer
Asus Rampage III Extreme
Asus Rampage III Formula
Evga X58 FTW3
Gigabyte EX58-Extreme
Gigabyte X58A-UD7
Gigabyte X58A-UD9
MSI X58 Pro-E
Intel P67 ExpressAsus P8P67 Deluxe
Asus P8P67 Pro
Asus P8P67 WS Revolution
Asus Sabertooth P67
Gigabyte P67A-UD5
Gigabyte P67A-UD7
MSI P67A-GD65
Intel P55 ExpressAsus Maximus III Extreme
DFI LANParty DK P55-T3EH9
Evga P55 FTW 200
Gigabyte P55-UD5
MSI Big Bang Trinergy

Quad-Approved Power Supplies

The principle concern when it comes to power delivery is making sure you have enough sustainable output. Nvidia's list of recommendations incorporates 1100+ W models with at least four eight-pin auxiliary power connectors.

Quad-SLI-Approved Power Supplies
Antec HCP-1200
Corsair AX1200
SilverStone ST-1500
Nexus RX-1.1K Gold
Thermaltake Toughpower 1500 W
AcBel PC8055 1100 W

Quad-Approved Chassis

Obviously, ventilation and physical orientation are both factors that have to be addressed in case choice. There are a lot of really nice-looking enclosures out there simply unable to cope with two 365 or 375 W graphics cards recirculating half of their dissipated heat. Currently, the list of validated enclosures is dismally-short. Hope you like one of these three options!

Quad-SLI-Approved Chassis
Cooler Master HAF X
Thermaltake Element V
SilverStone Raven RV02

Of course, we really shouldn't be complaining, as we still haven't seen any recommendations from AMD. 

Assuming the DiY market for quad-GPU-based setups is miniscule, this is really more guidance for system builders than anything. We've been in contact with a couple different boutique folks through the past two launches, just trying to get a sense for what they think about working around these super-hot dual-GPU offerings. This time, we got extra lucky and scored the fruits of one company's pre-launch efforts...

243 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nforce4max 24 March 2011 19:18
    Nvidia like ATI should have gone full copper for their coolers instead of using aluminum for the fins. :/
    Reply
  • The_King 24 March 2011 19:20
    The clock speeds are a bit of a disappointment as well the high power draw and the performance is not that better than a 6990. Bleh !
    Reply
  • stryk55 24 March 2011 19:21
    Very comprehensive article! Nice job!
    Reply
  • LegendaryFrog 24 March 2011 19:23
    I'm impressed, good to see Nvida has started to care about the "livable experience" of their high end products.
    Reply
  • plznote 24 March 2011 19:24
    Great card. But low clocks.
    GREAT for overclocking!
    Reply
  • darkchazz 24 March 2011 19:27
    Wow @ low noise
    Reply
  • rolli59 24 March 2011 19:27
    Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.
    Reply
  • Scoregie 24 March 2011 19:40
    MMMM... HD 6990.... OR GTX 590... HMMM I'll go with a HD 5770 CF setup because im cheap.
    Reply
  • Sabiancym 24 March 2011 19:42
    You can't say Nvidia wins based on the sound level of the cards. That's just flat out favoritism.

    I'll be buying a 6990 and water cooling it. Nothing will beat it.
    Reply
  • Darkerson 24 March 2011 19:44
    rolli59Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.Thats more or less how I feel. They both trade blows depending on the game.
    Reply