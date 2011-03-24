Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

AMD shot for—and successfully achieved—the coveted “fastest graphics card in the world” title with its Radeon HD 6990. Now, Nvidia is gunning for that freshly-claimed honor with a dual-GF110-powered board that speaks softly and carries a big stick.

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

We’ve yet to see Nvidia perform well in 3DMark 11. The company claims that this title doesn’t lean heavily enough on tessellation, which it thinks would improve its standing.

As I’ve said before and will repeat again, 3DMark is a synthetic metric that attempts to factor out the political jockeying that affects the outcome of almost every other game out there. Nvidia believes it emphasizes lighting too much, AMD is under the impression it includes too much tessellation, and Intel is mad that you need DirectX 11 to run it at all.

That’s not to say the GeForce GTX 590 does poorly. It falls in just behind the Radeon HD 6990 at its stock 830 MHz, easily besting the Radeon HD 5970. The end result isn’t bad, but with both AMD’s and Nvidia’s dual-GPU solutions priced identically at $700, the 6990 starts off with an advantage. Now, let’s see if the card is able to hold its lead.

243 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nforce4max 24 March 2011 19:18
    Nvidia like ATI should have gone full copper for their coolers instead of using aluminum for the fins. :/
    Reply
  • The_King 24 March 2011 19:20
    The clock speeds are a bit of a disappointment as well the high power draw and the performance is not that better than a 6990. Bleh !
    Reply
  • stryk55 24 March 2011 19:21
    Very comprehensive article! Nice job!
    Reply
  • LegendaryFrog 24 March 2011 19:23
    I'm impressed, good to see Nvida has started to care about the "livable experience" of their high end products.
    Reply
  • plznote 24 March 2011 19:24
    Great card. But low clocks.
    GREAT for overclocking!
    Reply
  • darkchazz 24 March 2011 19:27
    Wow @ low noise
    Reply
  • rolli59 24 March 2011 19:27
    Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.
    Reply
  • Scoregie 24 March 2011 19:40
    MMMM... HD 6990.... OR GTX 590... HMMM I'll go with a HD 5770 CF setup because im cheap.
    Reply
  • Sabiancym 24 March 2011 19:42
    You can't say Nvidia wins based on the sound level of the cards. That's just flat out favoritism.

    I'll be buying a 6990 and water cooling it. Nothing will beat it.
    Reply
  • Darkerson 24 March 2011 19:44
    rolli59Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.Thats more or less how I feel. They both trade blows depending on the game.
    Reply