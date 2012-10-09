GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Overclocking

We pushed Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 650 as far as it'd go and achieved a maximum core overclock of 1125 MHz, with the GDDR5 memory operating at 1600. All it took was a 1.15 V GPU voltage.

In addition, we're including benchmark results for Zotac's factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 650 Ti AMP! Edition and Gigabyte's GV-N65TOC-2GI at their stock settings.

Pushed to its highest overclock, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti edges out AMD's Radeon HD 6870 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560 in all but two of our eight high-detail benchmarks. Zotac's AMP! card isn't far behind, making a case for its $180 price tag compared to the GeForce GTX 560.

The biggest problem we see with an overclocked GeForce GTX 650 Ti is AMD's Radeon HD 7850 1 GB, which manages to stay ahead of it in all of our benchmarks.