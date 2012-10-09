GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Overclocking
We pushed Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 650 as far as it'd go and achieved a maximum core overclock of 1125 MHz, with the GDDR5 memory operating at 1600. All it took was a 1.15 V GPU voltage.
In addition, we're including benchmark results for Zotac's factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 650 Ti AMP! Edition and Gigabyte's GV-N65TOC-2GI at their stock settings.
Pushed to its highest overclock, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti edges out AMD's Radeon HD 6870 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560 in all but two of our eight high-detail benchmarks. Zotac's AMP! card isn't far behind, making a case for its $180 price tag compared to the GeForce GTX 560.
The biggest problem we see with an overclocked GeForce GTX 650 Ti is AMD's Radeon HD 7850 1 GB, which manages to stay ahead of it in all of our benchmarks.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.