GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

We're running through today's Crysis 2 benchmark manually, as we're starting to discover that the automated tool we were using previously returns much higher performance numbers.

With DirectX 11 enabled, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti handles the High detail preset with a 31 frame-per-second minimum and 51 FPS average, which is slightly faster than AMD's Radeon HD 6850. The Radeon HD 6870, 7850, and GeForce GTX 560/660 beat Nvidia's new GK106-based board, though.

Crysis 2 doesn't benefit from edge anti-aliasing unless the Very High detail preset is used. And, in order for us to get playable performance on the GeForce GTX 650 Ti, we have to revert to Crytek's DirectX 9 code path. At this setting, overall performance is similar to the previous benchmark run.