GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2
We're running through today's Crysis 2 benchmark manually, as we're starting to discover that the automated tool we were using previously returns much higher performance numbers.
With DirectX 11 enabled, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti handles the High detail preset with a 31 frame-per-second minimum and 51 FPS average, which is slightly faster than AMD's Radeon HD 6850. The Radeon HD 6870, 7850, and GeForce GTX 560/660 beat Nvidia's new GK106-based board, though.
Crysis 2 doesn't benefit from edge anti-aliasing unless the Very High detail preset is used. And, in order for us to get playable performance on the GeForce GTX 650 Ti, we have to revert to Crytek's DirectX 9 code path. At this setting, overall performance is similar to the previous benchmark run.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.