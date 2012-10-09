GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: DiRT Showdown

We disable the global illumination option in DiRT Showdown to get smooth performance from our mid-range cards. We also recently changed our benchmarking sequence in this title to achieve more consistent performance.

The GeForce GTX 650 performs almost identically as the GeForce GTX 560, though AMD's Radeon HD 7770 keeps up to both of them.

We know that this title, part of AMD's Gaming Evolved program, favors that company's cards as a result of its lighting model. Perhaps that's why the Radeon HD 7850 1 GB performs on par with the GeForce GTX 660.

Enabling 4x MSAA doesn't do much to change our finishing order. The GeForce GTX 650 Ti never drops below 40 FPS.