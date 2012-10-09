GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: DiRT Showdown
We disable the global illumination option in DiRT Showdown to get smooth performance from our mid-range cards. We also recently changed our benchmarking sequence in this title to achieve more consistent performance.
The GeForce GTX 650 performs almost identically as the GeForce GTX 560, though AMD's Radeon HD 7770 keeps up to both of them.
We know that this title, part of AMD's Gaming Evolved program, favors that company's cards as a result of its lighting model. Perhaps that's why the Radeon HD 7850 1 GB performs on par with the GeForce GTX 660.
Enabling 4x MSAA doesn't do much to change our finishing order. The GeForce GTX 650 Ti never drops below 40 FPS.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.