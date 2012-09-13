Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Zotac's GeForce GTX 660 (ZT-60901-10M)

Zotac's GeForce GTX 660 is a little different. While the company sticks to Nvidia's reference PCB, the boundaries of its cooler hug the edges of the circuit board, resulting in a much smaller card priced at the same $230.

Although Zotac employs more conservative clock rates than Gigabyte, its 993 MHz core and 1059 MHz average GPU Boost speeds still represent 13 and 26 MHz improvements over Nvidia's specification. The memory is not overclocked; it operates at the expected 1502 MHz.

Just like the reference card, Zotac's GeForce GTX 660 has a pair of dual-link DVI connectors, HDMI, and a DisplayPort output for triple-screen Surround gaming, plus a fourth monitor in desktop mode, if you want it.

One six-pin power plug and a single SLI connector match what we saw from Nvidia's reference board and Gigabyte's GV-N660OC-2GD.

Zotac differentiates with an interesting cooler that employs two 6 mm copper heat pipes and two 75 mm fans. The combination is more effective than Nvidia's reference design, though its axial-flow fans recirculate waste heat into your case, whereas the reference version leverages a centrifugal fan to exhaust hot air. Consequently, though, Zotac's implementation takes up less space.