Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Zotac's GeForce GTX 660 (ZT-60901-10M)
Zotac's GeForce GTX 660 is a little different. While the company sticks to Nvidia's reference PCB, the boundaries of its cooler hug the edges of the circuit board, resulting in a much smaller card priced at the same $230.
Although Zotac employs more conservative clock rates than Gigabyte, its 993 MHz core and 1059 MHz average GPU Boost speeds still represent 13 and 26 MHz improvements over Nvidia's specification. The memory is not overclocked; it operates at the expected 1502 MHz.
Just like the reference card, Zotac's GeForce GTX 660 has a pair of dual-link DVI connectors, HDMI, and a DisplayPort output for triple-screen Surround gaming, plus a fourth monitor in desktop mode, if you want it.
One six-pin power plug and a single SLI connector match what we saw from Nvidia's reference board and Gigabyte's GV-N660OC-2GD.
Zotac differentiates with an interesting cooler that employs two 6 mm copper heat pipes and two 75 mm fans. The combination is more effective than Nvidia's reference design, though its axial-flow fans recirculate waste heat into your case, whereas the reference version leverages a centrifugal fan to exhaust hot air. Consequently, though, Zotac's implementation takes up less space.
Is it because 650 performance is too poor to show off on benchmark? It doesnt take a genius to figure out the huge diff between 6870 vs 650. 7770= 6850 speed. So I guess even the 7750/460SE are putting shame on 650 on those high quality detail? too shy to show off 460SE/9800GT up against 650?
I dare u put on a detailed benchmark with 650 up against 7770/7750/GTS450/550ti/460/9800GT/9800GTX on all condition. Not a selective benchmark.
On the other hand, the GTX660 is probably the only Kepler (besides the 670) that impresses me. I don't know about everyone else though. To point out one thing, most Radeon 7870s can be found at $240 or lower without MIR. The GTX660 is priced well for a release MSRP and makes the 660ti offers less value, kind of like the 670 vs 680. For 8xMSAA, the performance does cripple but I think at this price point, most people are going to stay with 4xAA or possibly lower.
Exactly - Savvy TH readers will wait for sales on whichever one is needed and then grab one!
AMD 7770 can be had for just over $100 on sale.
AMD 7870 can be had for about $220 on sale.