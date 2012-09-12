Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 660 Ti Windforce 2X OC Edition

After our first round of benchmarks on Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 660 Ti Windforce 2X OC Edition (GV-N66TOC-2GC), we helped the company come up with a better BIOS for the card. It keeps the cooler's fans spinning slower at idle without sacrificing thermal performance. We re-ran all of our tests using the new BIOS, and made sure that Gigabyte knew it needed to make the file available publicly, just as it did with the GeForce GTX 670 and 680 we critiqued for being louder than necessary.

We had high expectations of Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 660 Ti Windforce 2X OC Edition after the company's great showing in our seven-way GeForce GTX 670 round-up. It's using a new Windforce cooler with twin 100 mm fans. This is a new approach, so we're curious to see how the board fares under load. Gigabyte's card is also the slimmest one in today's story, making it a reasonable choice for multi-card SLI arrays.