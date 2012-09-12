Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth

MSI N660 Ti PE 2GD5/OC

MSI is working to build on the success of its other cards with Twin Frozr IV-based cooling, and its N660 Ti PE 2GD5/OC appears to carry on the company's engineering legacy. It's a long board that appears to be built well. Unlike its competition, the N660 Ti PE 2GD5/OC doesn't look like it employs a lot of plastic.

A base GPU clock rate of 1012 MHz puts this board in the middle of the factory-overclocked field in today's round-up.