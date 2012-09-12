Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth

Palit GTX 660 Ti Jetstream

The Palit GTX 660 Ti Jetstream employs Nvidia's reference GeForce GTX 670 PCB. It's almost identical to Gainward's GTX 660 Ti Phantom, which isn’t surprising since the Gainward brand is owned by Palit.

Really, we're wondering why both boards needed to be triple-slot solutions, though. The 192-gram cooler and its three copper heat pipes are almost difficult to locate under the card's spacious shroud.