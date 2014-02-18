GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

Results: Grid 2

We know from reviews past that Grid 2 isn't particularly graphics-bound. Rather, it tends to reward upgrades to host processing and memory. As a result, we're able to run this game at 1920x1080 using its Ultra preset and 8x MSAA.

The GeForce GTX 750 Ti serves up playable performance, though it brings up the rear amongst these seven other cards. With that said, it also appears between the GeForce GTX 650 Ti and 650 Ti Boost, just as we'd expect.

We record a couple of frame time variance spikes, but nothing so severe that it affects the title's smoothness.