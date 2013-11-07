Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results (OpenGL): LightWave And Maya 2013

In the end, desktop graphics cards fare the same with OpenGL; they get a spot in the middle of the pack, despite better specifications. OpenGL performance still relies heavily on driver optimization, which consumer graphics cards simply do not benefit from (by design). Of course, specific applications and engines also play a role, but, by and large, OpenGL-based workloads aren't where you're going to find gaming hardware shining brightest.