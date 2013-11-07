Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results: CUDA Benchmarks
One might expect to see massive performance from Nvidia’s new offering here, but the GeForce GTX 780 Ti’s double-precision performance (1/24-rate) is much more limited than what you can achieve with GeForce GTX Titan (1/3-rate).
In many applications, this really doesn’t matter much, but the otherwise slower Titan is twice as fast in Blender. A look at a computational finance workload (Monte Carlo Price Options) shows a real-world double-to-single precision ratio of 1:25.8 for the GeForce GTX 780 Ti and 1:5.8 for the Titan. This is fairly close to the expected values. Clearly, you'll need to decide for yourself if lower compute performance is a problem before you spend $700 on a 780 Ti.
It could also come down to production variance between the chips. Seen in before in manufacturing and it's not pretty. Sounds like we're starting to hit the ceiling with these GPUs... Makes me wonder what architectural magic they'll come up with next.
IB