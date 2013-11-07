Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results: CUDA Benchmarks

One might expect to see massive performance from Nvidia’s new offering here, but the GeForce GTX 780 Ti’s double-precision performance (1/24-rate) is much more limited than what you can achieve with GeForce GTX Titan (1/3-rate).

In many applications, this really doesn’t matter much, but the otherwise slower Titan is twice as fast in Blender. A look at a computational finance workload (Monte Carlo Price Options) shows a real-world double-to-single precision ratio of 1:25.8 for the GeForce GTX 780 Ti and 1:5.8 for the Titan. This is fairly close to the expected values. Clearly, you'll need to decide for yourself if lower compute performance is a problem before you spend $700 on a 780 Ti.