Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results: Arma III

Average frame rates start out exceptional, as GeForce GTX 780 Ti comes close to matching Nvidia’s dual-GPU GTX 690 at 1920x1080.

Dropping to 2560x1440 hits performance pretty hard. However, you’re still looking at more than 40 FPS from GeForce GTX 780 Ti, besting Titan, 780, and 770, in that order.

The GK110-equipped 780 Ti is faster than AMD’s R9 290X. The magnitude of its victory depends on the environment you use it in. Our 290X from AMD maintains its clock rate really well in our 78-degree office, so the 780 Ti only beats it by 5%. The card we bought starts shedding frequency faster under the same conditions. GeForce GTX 780 Ti is 23% faster in that case. AMD claims that an upcoming driver will better-normalize absolute fan speeds between cards, which should facilitate more even cooling. Should that prove true, we may see these massive gaps disappear. As of this writing, however, our observations stand.

Our results become inconsistent at 3840x2160, though frame rates are too low at that resolution for a playable experience anyway.

In the two resolutions that matter most with a single-GPU graphics card, GeForce GTX 780 Ti is a standout.

Frame time variance remains wonky on the Nvidia cards at 1920x1080, and it’s pretty ugly across the board at 3840x2160. However, our numbers at 2560x1440 look much more in line with what we’d hope to see.