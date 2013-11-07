Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results: Battlefield 4

All of the cards we’re testing are fast enough to average playable frame rates at Battlefield 4’s Ultra quality preset. Several cards also fare really well at 2560x1440, too.

GeForce GTX 780 Ti is 8% faster than the press-sampled R9 290X, which holds on to its clock rate most reliably. Our retail board drops to lower frequencies in the lab, allowing 780 Ti to beat it by 29%.

No matter which card you pick, 3840x2160 is simply not playable.

Again, under the dual-GPU boards, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 780 Ti is the victor at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440. Ultra HD is more muddled, but only because we’re dealing with eight cards crammed in under the 25 FPS mark.

Overall, observed frame time variance looks great. The only exceptions happen at 3840x2160, where average frame rates are too low anyway.