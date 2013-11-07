Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is completely playable on even a Radeon R9 280X at 3840x2160, so while faster cards at lower resolutions do demonstrate different frame rates, the deltas between them aren’t as notable as they are in other titles.

We’re definitely platform-bound at 1920x1080. Stepping up to 2560x1440 seperates the pack a little bit, as GeForce GTX 780 Ti only loses to the dual-GPU cards. Then, for some reason, GeForce GTX Titan steps up at Ultra HD, while the rest of the contenders file in around 70 FPS and lower.

Again, these are all playable frame rates. The R9 280X never even touches the 40 FPS boundary at 3840x2160.

Frame time variance is very low, for the most part, up until we hit 4K. At that point, even the worst-case figures would likely be imperceptible as stutter.