OpenCL And CUDA Are Go: GeForce GTX Titan, Tested In Pro Apps

OpenGL: Maya 2013, Continued

Maya Benchmarks 5-8

The GeForce GTX Titan doesn't really pull away from the other two GeForce cards in Maya 2013, and even falls behind them on occasion. It's pretty impressive, though, that the older GTX 580 manages to keep pace in some of the tests.

Nvidia's GK110-based flagship isn't exactly consistent; it fares worse in some benchmarks compared to others, particularly when complex wire meshes and shading are used. It's possible that the company's drivers still need some time to mature.

The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition has problems in those areas too, and it falls behind its predecessor in a number of measurements. We know that all of these cards are intended for desktop workloads, but OpenGL isn't exclusively a professional-class API. Optimizing software for it should be more of a priority.