Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Super Windforce OC, Gaming OC Review: Super Performance, Good Cooling

Reaching 60 fps or more at 1920 x 1080 is a feat that many mid-range cards accomplish, including the reference Geforce RTX 2060 Super. Board partner cards that include a factory overclock tend to deliver a few more fps over the reference-clocked GPUs, and continue to produce frames near that magic 60 fps threshold or above.

Depending on the test title, we saw frame rates range from about 60 FPS (on Metro: Exodus, a GPU crusher), to nearly 142 fps (in Battlefield V) when using Ultra/Very High Settings. If a card is capable of 60-plus fps at this resolution, it’s also capable of running games at 2560x1440, though some image quality settings may need to be lowered depending on the title.

In our test group, all cards fell nicely into their performance brackets, with the RTX 2060 Supers generally holding serve and running faster than the reference RTX 2060 Super yet slower than the RTX 2070. The Windforce card, with it’s very slight overclock, was roughly 1-2% faster depending on the game. The higher-clocked Gaming OC widened that gap and performed a couple of percent better overall.

In the end, the RTX 2060 Super cards are able to chew through games at 1080p with relative ease. For the most part, the games ran well over 100 FPS, which puts these cards into the high-Hz 1080p gaming conversation.

Division 2

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro Exodus

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Horizon 4

Final Fantasy XV

Far Cry 5

Battlefield 5

The Witcher 3

