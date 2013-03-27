Challenging FPS: Testing SLI And CrossFire Using Video Capture

Results: Borderlands 2
In Borderlands 2 we see a .1 FPS difference between the rendered frame rate and the practical results, while 2.4 FPS separate the Radeon cards. Fraps is even more optimistic than either FCAT-based measurement.
As we look at frame rates over time, it's obvious that these configurations perform similarly. However, we see some frame rate spikes on AMD's hardware that isn't reflected in the practical result when drops and runts are taken into account.
Frame time variance at these high frame rates is minimal.
FCAT isn't for end users, it's for review sites. The tech is supplied by hardware manufacturers, Nvidia just makes the scripts. They gave them to us for testing.
The problem i have with the hardware you picked for this reviews is that even though, RAW FPS are not the main idea behind the review, you are giving a Tool for every troll on the net to say AMD hardware or drivers are crap. The idea behind the review is good though.
But as great as the review is, I feel one thing that review sites have dropped the ball on is the lack of v-sync comparisons. A lot of people play with v-sync, and while a 60hz monitor is going to limit what you can test, you could get a 120hz or 144hz monitor and see how they behave with v-sync on.
And the toughest thing of all, is how can microstutter be more accurately quantified. Not counting the runt frames gives a more accurate representation of FPS, but does not quantify microstutter that may be happening as a result.
It seems the more info we get, the more questions I have.