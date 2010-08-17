On The Bench: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs Predator, DiRT 2

Aliens vs Predator shows us a five frame per second average performance increase at both of the tested resolutions, but the minimum frame rates are quite similar.

DiRT 2 isn’t particularly affected by the core and shader overclock wielded by Gigabyte’s GV-N470SO-13I. Because we’re using anti-aliasing, it’s very likely that we’re running squarely into a memory bandwidth bottleneck that could be addressed with faster GDDR5 ICs.