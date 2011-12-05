Antec Kühler Vs. Corsair Hydro: Sealed Liquid CPU Coolers Compared

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge), 3.40 GHz, Four Cores, O/C to 4.75 GHz at 47x multiplier, 1.38 V
|Motherboard
|Asus Maximus IV Gene-Z: BIOS 0403 (06/27/2011), LGA 1155, Intel Z68 Express, O/C at 101.1 MHz BCLK
|RAM
|8 GB G.Skill DDR3-2200: 4 x 4 GB, CAS 9-11-9-28, O/C at 1.65 V to DDR3-2158 CL 10-10-10-30
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008
|Hard Drive
|Crucial m4 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|OCZ-Z1000M 1000 W Modular: ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 280.26
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1019
We loved our recent Liquid-Cooled Gaming System so much that we decided to use it again in today’s cooler tests.
We removed its liquid-cooled graphics system to make room for these coolers, and its original power supply was also moved to other projects. A single reference GeForce GTX 580 stands in for graphics cooling, while OCZ’s high-efficiency Z1000M gives it big power with little cable clutter.
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, eight threads
|RealTemp 3.60
|Average core reading at full CPU load (60 minutes)
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 db), dB(A) weighting
I completely agree. Pretty much the only reason to go with these sealed water coolers is to say that you water cooled your PC.
I agree 100%. And I do, in fact have an H70. And when I'm at work describing the epic beast of computers I build, and I show off some pics of mine; I always point to the H70 and go "Theres the radiator for the water cooler" /gasp!
I think that's a perfectly good reason to buy any product. I like that I have a choice. But Noctua's tower coolers look pretty sexy too.