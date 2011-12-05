Antec Kühler Vs. Corsair Hydro: Sealed Liquid CPU Coolers Compared

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge), 3.40 GHz, Four Cores, O/C to 4.75 GHz at 47x multiplier, 1.38 V Motherboard Asus Maximus IV Gene-Z: BIOS 0403 (06/27/2011), LGA 1155, Intel Z68 Express, O/C at 101.1 MHz BCLK RAM 8 GB G.Skill DDR3-2200: 4 x 4 GB, CAS 9-11-9-28, O/C at 1.65 V to DDR3-2158 CL 10-10-10-30 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Crucial m4 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power OCZ-Z1000M 1000 W Modular: ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 280.26 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

We loved our recent Liquid-Cooled Gaming System so much that we decided to use it again in today’s cooler tests.

We removed its liquid-cooled graphics system to make room for these coolers, and its original power supply was also moved to other projects. A single reference GeForce GTX 580 stands in for graphics cooling, while OCZ’s high-efficiency Z1000M gives it big power with little cable clutter.

