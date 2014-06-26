System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Results: SiSoftware Sandra

Sandra Arithmetic reminds me that this quarter's high-end build overclocks dismally; it's solidly beaten by the previous $1600 PC, even. And, in comparison, my older $2400 machine achieves a monstrous overclock.

The only silver lining is that my $1600 build fares better in Sandra's Memory Bandwidth module than the last PC we tested at the same price point. In turn, my Cryptography results are stronger. Don didn't get very aggressive with his memory overclock, and his system's performance reflects that.

Again, Sandra's Memory Bandwidth benchmark shows how Don's $1600 PC falls behind. He used the kit's SPD timings to represent stock performance, and simply dialed in XMP settings, calling that overclocked. Meanwhile, my system benefits from XMP in its stock configuration (this is as simple as flipping a BIOS switch, after all) and a true memory tune-up when the rest of the system is tweaked.