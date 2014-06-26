System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Results: SiSoftware Sandra
Sandra Arithmetic reminds me that this quarter's high-end build overclocks dismally; it's solidly beaten by the previous $1600 PC, even. And, in comparison, my older $2400 machine achieves a monstrous overclock.
The only silver lining is that my $1600 build fares better in Sandra's Memory Bandwidth module than the last PC we tested at the same price point. In turn, my Cryptography results are stronger. Don didn't get very aggressive with his memory overclock, and his system's performance reflects that.
Again, Sandra's Memory Bandwidth benchmark shows how Don's $1600 PC falls behind. He used the kit's SPD timings to represent stock performance, and simply dialed in XMP settings, calling that overclocked. Meanwhile, my system benefits from XMP in its stock configuration (this is as simple as flipping a BIOS switch, after all) and a true memory tune-up when the rest of the system is tweaked.
was multicore enhancement enabled for both the q1 $1600(asrock z87 pro3) and this quarter's high end pc(asus z97-a)? did it affect the heat output? asus keeps m.c.e. enabled by default. i can't see any other factors atm.
all 3 builds look very well-performing this quarter. looking forward to the perf-value analysis.
The last time I checked the "Samsung 840 EVO MZ-7TE250BW" wasn't an HDD, and nobody wanted us to run OS/2 on a modern gaming system. Please read the charts, wabba
I would go with 16 GB of memory for $85 more, since that’s only $85/$1600=5% more cost. I’d also go ahead and get the Asus 780 for $520. (Side note: I disagree that most would go AMD in a 780 vs 290x, but I know better than to open that can of worms). SLI was mentioned but not used, and I also would not get SLI unless I KNEW it worked with the game I was most interested in. The posts on various forums about SLI causing problems in most games, along with SLI “issues” dating back to 3dFX Voodoo2 cards, keeps me away from SLI.
I also would stay away from “generally stable, but usually not stable in the games I want to play most” (not quoting the author here) overclocking of the system/video card. It’s nice to see it in the charts, but I read about way too many problems in games caused by overclocking for me to rely on it to get my ‘value’.
Lastly, I think the pendulum has swung too far towards “value” for the high end build. I suggest tweaking that a little for future high end builds (eg..780Ti, 16 GB memory, 500GB SSD, but continue to stay away from $1000 CPU, $1200 SLI, etc).