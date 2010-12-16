Tom's Hardware's 2010 Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2, Last-Minute Luxury

Mobile Phone: Dell Streak

www.dell.com

$549.99 ($299.99 with two year AT&T contract)

By: Devin Connors

Is it a tablet, or is it a smartphone? Some say the Dell Streak suffers from an identity crisis, but we think the device combines the best of both worlds. With a five inch screen, the Streak is larger than any other smartphone currently on the market (most come in with screens between 3.5 and 4.3 inches), yet significantly smaller than the slew of 7”-plus Windows- and Android-packing tablets currently on the market.

When it comes to hardware, the Streak packs a pocket-sized wallop with its 1 GHz Snapdragon CPU from Qualcomm, 512 MB of RAM, 512 MB of ROM, and 18 GB of storage, all behind a gorgeous five-inch 800x480 Gorilla Glass display.

Why the odd 18 GB? There are two SD cards, a 2 GB non-removable card (for system and application files) and a 16 GB pre-installed removable card for storing media. You also get two cameras: a 5 MP sensor on the back for snapping pics and recording video, and a front-facing VGA sensor for video chat. Other miscellaneous features include access to the Android Market for apps, an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and GPS. While the Dell site says the Streak is tied together with Android 1.6, never fear, as the device is shipping (or in other cases will auto-update to) Android 2.2, or “Froyo.”

The build quality and Gorilla Glass display on the Streak are high points for this smartphone/tablet hybrid, with the former staying slim and trim and the latter being perfectly usable in most outdoor environments. Despite its bigger size, the Streak will fit into most pants pockets (super-tight hipster jeans excluded), so the walking and sitting experience with a five-inch device won’t be all too different when compared to a Droid X or EVO 4G. Some would say the internal hardware merely tows the industry line…but that’s hardly a problem, not when the “norm” is a 1 GHz CPU and 512 MB of RAM (more than enough muscle for Android).

The Streak is currently available unlocked for $549.99, or you can buy it with a two year AT&T contract for $299.99.