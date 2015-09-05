How We Test Powerline Networking Adapters

Introduction

To provide the most accurate and consistent benchmark results, we employ a detailed testing methodology. In today's story, we explain how powerline networking adapters are tested on Tom's Hardware. We invite your feedback on our processes and procedures so that we can refine it, others can repeat our numbers independently and the results can be compared consistently.

We discuss a number of factors that affect powerline networking performance, including real-world environments and their effects on a product's maximum throughput specification, as well as the software and hardware used for testing.

But first, let's discuss how these devices receive approval to be marketed as HomePlug-certified.