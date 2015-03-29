How We Test Power Supply Units

Voltage Regulation Test
A PSU should be able to keep all of its rails within some predefined voltage ranges at all cases/loads. In Table 1, you will find these ranges (following the ATX v. 2.4 specification).
DC Output Voltage Regulation
|Voltage Name
|Range
|Minimum
|Nominal
|Maximum
|+12V1
|±5%
|11.40V
|12.00V
|12.60V
|+12V2
|±5%
|11.40V
|12.00V
|12.60V
|5V
|±5%
|4.75V
|5.00V
|5.25V
|3.3V
|±5%
|3.14V
|3.30V
|3.47V
|-12V
|±10%
|-10.80V
|-12.00V
|-13.20V
|+5VSB
|±5%
|4.75V
|5.00V
|5.25V
Here's an example of a voltage regulation test results chart you'll find in each of our PSU reviews:
THW used to be the laughing stock of PSU reviews, but your recent reviews have changed all of that.
Keep up the good work!
I'll make one and submit it through bb-71 to get stickied.
OK. If someone makes a psu list I'd rather see it from you (or the mods). Good luck.
It will be a group effort for sure :)