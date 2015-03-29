How We Test Power Supply Units

Voltage Regulation Test

A PSU should be able to keep all of its rails within some predefined voltage ranges at all cases/loads. In Table 1, you will find these ranges (following the ATX v. 2.4 specification).

DC Output Voltage Regulation

Voltage Name Range Minimum Nominal Maximum +12V1 ±5% 11.40V 12.00V 12.60V +12V2 ±5% 11.40V 12.00V 12.60V 5V ±5% 4.75V 5.00V 5.25V 3.3V ±5% 3.14V 3.30V 3.47V -12V ±10% -10.80V -12.00V -13.20V +5VSB ±5% 4.75V 5.00V 5.25V

Here's an example of a voltage regulation test results chart you'll find in each of our PSU reviews: