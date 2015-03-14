Trending

How We Test HDDs And SSDs

Mixed Workload

The general consensus on mixed workloads includes 80% reads in client environments and 70% reads for workstations.

SATA-based devices are half-duplex; they can only read or write at a time, not both. Products based on the SCSI command set (including SAS) are full-duplex; they can read and write simultaneously. Full-duplex devices fare much better in mixed-workload environments.

Boot drives are subjected to mixed workloads since the system is constantly reading and writing small pieces of data. When you start an application, the software opens as a series of reads, but also logs (writes) data to the host. And this happens hundreds of times per minute.

Secondary drives used for bulk storage change the read write ratio. They do not log operations, but read and write when transferring files to and from the system. Most secondary drives hold data that is transferred sequentially. Movies, music, picture collections and other media files make up the bulk of secondary storage.

In the next section, we'll look at different transfer ratios and how sequential data reacts while multitasking in a secondary environment. 

  • damric 14 March 2015 08:18
    How I test an SSD. HARD RESET my computer 20 times. If the SSD is still recognized by the motherboard, then the SSD controller is worth a flip.

    SSDs will never wear out due to IOPs. Only the controllers break. Quit kidding yourselves.
  • schizz69 14 March 2015 09:05
    Great article. Always good to get a glimpse inside the process, which Tom's is always so willing to do.
    Thanks Chris.
  • ssdpro 14 March 2015 14:23
    You'll notice all these review sites keep their tests nice and short. That way Samsung stays happy and keeps buying ad space. If they tested a drive months apart Samsung would be exposed with those floppy disk slow reads.
  • sinharoy123 14 March 2015 14:33
  • sinharoy123 14 March 2015 14:33
  • Gurg 14 March 2015 16:42
    None of these tests give the consumer any indication of the degredation of the performance of the SSD over time. While my systems have been become more powerful and the software has been updated, the performance of my main SSD used mostly for for W7 and hardware drivers and as measured by Passmark runs has declined by 38% in about three years.
  • unityole 14 March 2015 17:04
    @Gurg, as SSD over time, either via temperature or usage or amount of data filled performance declines. if you secure erase and install new window and it'll back to brand new performance again, tbh i think this article cover most of it, maybe you're just confused between a good ssd or uncleaned window files slowing down your system.
  • ykki 16 March 2015 05:21
  • damric 16 March 2015 05:45
    I choked on my drink you had me LOLing so hard :)
  • unityole 16 March 2015 06:03
    calm down!!
