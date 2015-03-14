How We Test HDDs And SSDs

Real-World Software
We use the PCMark 8 Storage benchmark to test the performance of SSDs, HDDs and hybrid drives with traces recorded from Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office and a selection of popular games. You can test the system drive or any other recognized storage device, including local external drives. Unlike synthetic storage tests, the PCMark 8 Storage benchmark highlights real-world performance differences between storage devices.
Once we get past the synthetic tests that measure the extreme corners of performance, we move into testing storage traces from real-world software. Our storage traces come from Futuremark and are part of the PCMark 8 suite.
PCMark 8's standard storage test leverages a number of real-world applications. The software runs and its I/O traces are recorded. PCMark 8 then plays the traces back on your computer, just as if you were running the workload in real-time. The benchmark also plays back the data stops, just as they'd appear with you running the workload. This is the most advanced test available for reproducing such a wide range of real-world software.
Futuremark PCMark 8 Storage Test
|Sequential Reads
|Random Reads
|Sequential Writes
|Random Writes
|Data Read
|Data Written
|Photoshop Light
|1508
|17525
|18342
|1743
|313MB
|2336MB
|Photoshop Heavy
|4277
|18655
|44742
|2065
|468MB
|5640MB
|Illustrator
|1036
|21923
|682
|532
|373MB
|89MB
|InDesign
|2359
|22207
|4874
|927
|401MB
|624MB
|After Effects
|1772
|17793
|86
|500
|311MB
|16MB
|Word
|152
|4302
|748
|205
|107MB
|95MB
|Excel
|72
|3148
|119
|87
|73MB
|15MB
|PowerPoint
|56
|3441
|147
|107
|83MB
|21MB
|World of Warcraft
|1415
|14927
|10
|659
|390MB
|5MB
|Battlefield 3
|5782
|43487
|218
|431
|887MB
|28MB
A standard run gives us a result for each individual test in the form of service time. More often than not, these numbers only demonstrate small differences between premium and value-oriented products. This happens in the real world, too.
PCMark also gives us a breakdown, conveying the average throughput of all tests. This result shows us a wider range with all of the software workloads combined. The single results are misleading since they capture a moment in time. But the final throughput number is an average of around one hour worth of work.
