How We Test HDDs And SSDs

Real-World Software

Lab Notes

We use the PCMark 8 Storage benchmark to test the performance of SSDs, HDDs and hybrid drives with traces recorded from Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office and a selection of popular games. You can test the system drive or any other recognized storage device, including local external drives. Unlike synthetic storage tests, the PCMark 8 Storage benchmark highlights real-world performance differences between storage devices.

Once we get past the synthetic tests that measure the extreme corners of performance, we move into testing storage traces from real-world software. Our storage traces come from Futuremark and are part of the PCMark 8 suite.

PCMark 8's standard storage test leverages a number of real-world applications. The software runs and its I/O traces are recorded. PCMark 8 then plays the traces back on your computer, just as if you were running the workload in real-time. The benchmark also plays back the data stops, just as they'd appear with you running the workload. This is the most advanced test available for reproducing such a wide range of real-world software.

Sequential Reads Random Reads Sequential Writes Random Writes Data Read Data Written Photoshop Light 1508 17525 18342 1743 313MB 2336MB Photoshop Heavy 4277 18655 44742 2065 468MB 5640MB Illustrator 1036 21923 682 532 373MB 89MB InDesign 2359 22207 4874 927 401MB 624MB After Effects 1772 17793 86 500 311MB 16MB Word 152 4302 748 205 107MB 95MB Excel 72 3148 119 87 73MB 15MB PowerPoint 56 3441 147 107 83MB 21MB World of Warcraft 1415 14927 10 659 390MB 5MB Battlefield 3 5782 43487 218 431 887MB 28MB

A standard run gives us a result for each individual test in the form of service time. More often than not, these numbers only demonstrate small differences between premium and value-oriented products. This happens in the real world, too.

PCMark also gives us a breakdown, conveying the average throughput of all tests. This result shows us a wider range with all of the software workloads combined. The single results are misleading since they capture a moment in time. But the final throughput number is an average of around one hour worth of work.