HP Omen X 25f 240 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Speed and Style

HP Omen X 25f deals HP OMEN X 25f Full HD 24.5"... Currys PC World £349 £329 View Reduced Price Hp Omen X 25F 240Hz Gaming... very.co.uk £349.99 View OMEN X 25f Gaming Monitor... HP Store £349.99 View HP OMEN X 25f 240 Hz Full HD... Amazon Prime £379 View Show More Deals

Brightness and Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

For comparison we’ve brought in a group of similar screens that all offer either 144 Hz or 240 Hz refresh rates and adaptive sync. The Alienware AW2518H, Aorus KD25F, Acer XFA240 and ViewSonic Elite XG240R are all TN panels, while the MSI Optix MAG24C is the lone VA monitor. All are FHD resolution and focused on gaming performance.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

HP rates the Omen X 25f at 400 nits, but our sample exceeded that with nearly 460 nits of maximum output. This is a seriously bright monitor, which is ideal for sunlit spaces or even outdoor use if you can somehow manage poolside gaming. The black level at full brightness is quite high at 0.5517 nit, which negatively impacts static contrast. That ratio puts the HP in last place among the comparison group. As you’ll see in our subsequent tests, this is the Omen X 25f’s only flaw. TN isn’t known for high contrast, but the other TN monitors manage to squeak out a little more dynamic range.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Our calibration hardly changed the contrast numbers at all, which is a good thing. The Omen’s black level is 0.0513 nit away from matching second place, not a huge amount. Of course, the VA-equipped MAG24C is in a league of its own. It comes down to speed versus dynamic range. The 240 Hz HP offers lower input lag and faster response but less image depth than the MSI.

The Omen X 25f’s ANSI contrast is nearly the same as its static value, which indicates a high-quality panel with good uniformity and a properly installed grid polarizer. We would like to see higher dynamic range here, but overall image quality is good thanks to the HP’s accurate color and grayscale tracking.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content