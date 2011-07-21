Acer Iconia Tab A500: A Tablet With Honeycomb 3.1

Now With Honeycomb 3.1

No 3.1? Not A Major Problem

We already dug deep into the Honeycomb UI in our Xoom coverage. If you're not familiar with Honeycomb, consider starting there. Everything from navigation, app installation, syncing, and screenshots are covered. In a nutshell, Honeycomb refers to Android version 3.0, which is a newer version of the software than what you'd find on an Android-based phone employing version 2.3 (Gingerbread).

Acer's System Update 4.010.11 = Honeycomb 3.1

Update Success!

Perhaps you're already aware that several Android-based tablets have Honeycomb 3.1 upgrades available. Last week, a few A500 owners reported that they were receiving an over-the-air (OTA) update for the A500, but we weren't able to confirm availability on our A500. As of today, though, Acer is providing Honeycomb 3.1 to all A500 owners.

Overall, the changes in 3.1 are relatively tame. Widgets are now resizable, though this only applies to the Gmail, calendar, and bookmark widgets. In addition, the multitasking switcher now holds the last 18 apps (up from five).

Honeycomb 3.1 adds broader USB support. This is an important selling point for the A500 because of its full-sized USB port. However, USB was functioning well in Honeycomb 3.0, so the 3.1 update really only contributes USB mouse support.