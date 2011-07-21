Acer Iconia Tab A500: A Tablet With Honeycomb 3.1

GPU Performance: Tegra 2
As we’ve mentioned in the past, mobile devices like smartphones and tablets use what’s known as a system-on-chip (SoC). This integrates the processor, GPU, RAM, and several other subsystems onto single device. Since all of those components sit next to each other on the same chip, there is greater efficiency in data transfers, while reducing the amount of space consumed on the PCB.
|Apple A4 (iPad)
|Apple A5 (iPad 2)
|Tegra 2 (Xoom/Iconia A500)
|Processor
|1 GHz ARM Cortex-A8 (single-core)
|1 GHz ARM Cortex-A9 (dual-core)
|1 GHz ARM Cortex-A9 (dual-core)
|Memory
|256 MB 333 MHz LP-DDR (single-channel)
|512 MB 1066 MHz LP-DDR2 (dual-channel)
|1 GB 667 MHz LP-DDR2 (single-channel)
|Graphics
|PowerVR SGX535 (single-core)
|PowerVR SGX545MP2 (dual-core)
|ULP GeForce (single-core)
|L1 Cache(Instruction/Data)
|32 KB / 32 KB
|32 KB / 32 KB
|32 KB / 32 KB
|L2 Cache
|640 KB
|1 MB
|1 MB
Tegra is Nvidia’s SoC brand, and it symbolizes the company’s effort to tap into the mobile market beyond its desktop-derived GeForce graphics processors. A lot of engineering is tied up in this initiative, and what we see today in tablets like the Xoom represents the company's second incarnation of Tegra.
You may be asking "What happened to the first Tegra?" Flatly, it was far less impressive, even when it hit the market in 2009. Compared to Apple’s A4, it was a much more conservative design. Nvidia choose the older ARM11 processor, which probably explains the lack of design wins. Microsoft’s Zune HD was the only major product that employed the original Tegra.
Tegra 2 is an entirely different beast. It’s based on the Cortex-A9, which is a generation ahead of the older ARM11. This is the same CPU seen in Apple’s A5 (iPad 2). Read Apple's iPad 2 Review: Tom's Goes Down The Tablet Rabbit Hole for a full discussion of Cortex-A9 performance.
The ultra-low power GeForce isn't just a physically smaller GPU than the A5’s SGX 543MP2. Unlike Nvidia's desktop GPUs, Tegra 2 is based on an architecture that pre-dates its unified design. So, you’re looking at four pixel shader cores and four vertex shader cores. This means Tegra 2 operates most efficiently when it's presented with an even mix of vertex and shader code. We expect Nvidia to address that constraint in Tegra 3 (code named Kal-El).
|GPU (System-on-Chip)
|PowerVR SGX 535(Apple A4)
|PowerVR SGX 543(Apple A5)
|ULP GeForce (Tegra 2)
|SIMD
|USSE
|USSE2
|Core
|Pipelines
|2 (unified)
|4 (unified)
|8 (4 pixel / 4 vertex)
|TMUs
|2
|2
|2
|Bus Width (bit)
|64
|64
|32
|Triangle rate @ 200 MHz
|14 MTriangles/s
|35 MTriangles/s
|?
The ULP GeForce has a maximum operating frequency of 300 MHz, but device vendors can tweak this setting to save on power. Nvidia provides less information on the Tegra 2 than it does for its desktop GPUs, so it’s best to move on to benchmarks. As in our iPad 2 review, we're turning to GLBenchmark 2.0.
In terms of frames rendered in a set period of time, the Xoom and Iconia A500 offer more performance than the original iPad but both still falls short of the iPad 2. Interestingly, the Iconia A500 falls ever so slightly behind the Xoom. We don't have performance numbers for the Xoom after the 3.1 update, which makes this a difficult comparison. Google added a performance-oriented optimizations in 3.1 that explain the large delta.
|GPU (System-on-Chip)
|PowerVR SGX 535(Apple A4)
|PowerVR SGX 543(Apple A5)
|ULP GeForce (Tegra 2)
|SIMD
|USSE
|USSE2
|Core
|Channels
|Single
|Dual
|Single
|Memory Bandwidth
|2.6 GB/s
|17.0 GB/s
|2.6 GB/s
You can't use fill or triangle rates to draw a direct comparison of how well Tegra 2 utilizes its memory bandwidth, even though it's a quick-and-dirty way of sizing up other mobile GPUs.
|GLBenchmark 2.0
|Apple iPad(iOS 4.3)
|Apple iPad 2(iOS 4.3)
|Motorola Xoom(3.0)
|Acer Iconia A500(3.0)
|Acer Iconia A500 (3.1)
|Egypt frames (frames)
|575
|5075
|1371
|1202
|2304
|Egypt with FSAA (frames)
|436
|5057
|-
|-
|-
|Pro (frames)
|880
|2897
|1347
|1225
|1865
|Pro with FSAA (frames)
|672
|2851
|-
|-
|-
|Egypt with FSAA Fixed Time (sec)
|825.6
|65.0
|-
|-
|-
|Pro with FSAA Fixed Time (sec)
|123.3
|22.6
|-
|-
|-
|Swap Buffer Test (frames)
|600
|599
|603
|526
|614
|Fill Test (texture fetch) ktexel/s
|170980
|918551
|129897
|122164
|16766
|Trigonometric Test (vertex weighted) kvertex/s
|1039
|3326
|2632
|2292
|3159
|Trigonometric Test (fragment weighted) kfragment/s
|1191
|3512
|4452
|4577
|563
|Trigonometric test (balanced) kshader/s
|1259
|3158
|2543
|2600
|311
|Exponential Test (vertex weighted) kvertex/s
|3130
|3535
|2628
|2291
|2781
|Exponential Test (fragment weighted) kfragment/s
|3774
|11165
|3003
|2965
|4961
|Exponential Test (balanced) kshader/s
|2043
|11735
|1656
|1658
|2575
|Common Test (vertex weighted) kvertex/s
|1524
|3727
|1973
|2270
|2477
|Common Test (fragment weighted) kfragment/s
|1634
|3699
|4451
|4584
|7964
|Common Test (balanced) kshader/s
|1065
|4114
|2530
|2722
|4513
|Geometric Test (Vertex Weighted) kvertex/s
|1949
|3776
|1316
|1375
|1465
|Geometric Test (Fragment Weighted) kfragment/s
|2081
|6388
|2888
|2870
|5639
|Geometric Test (Balanced) kshader/s
|1281
|6181
|1628
|1638
|3129
|For Loop Test (Vertex Weighted) kvertex/s
|1671
|3860
|1315
|1373
|1468
|For Loop Test (Fragment Weighted) kfragment/s
|1842
|6237
|7271
|7202
|11856
|For Loop Test (balanced) kshader/s
|1275
|3718
|3583
|3604
|5320
|Branching Test (vertex weighted) kvertex/s
|3906
|3778
|2633
|2501
|3443
|Branching Test (fragment weighted) kfragment/s
|6045
|22557
|3211
|3153
|3995
|Branching Test (balanced) kshader/s
|2106
|11193
|1493
|1496
|1858
|Array Test (uniform array access) kvertex/s
|2918
|3658
|3946
|3438
|5487
|Triangle Test (white) ktriangle/s
|9548
|29957
|12595
|9708
|14613
|Triangle Test (textured, vertex lit) ktriangle/s
|7058
|21129
|10520
|9171
|12517
It's great fun, has a great battery life compared to my laptops and I just enjoy it.
I take it to college (I do I.T Cert IV, Diploma next year) and it's very handy for drafting documentation when working with the computers and taking notes.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
If I'm to pay a significant fee for a niche product, it had better be really good at a specific purpose. Better at it, in fact, than other, cheaper products. I got my kindle despite the fact that you can read ebooks on computers, smart phones, ipods, etc, because it damn well did a great job of being a book. It did it better than these other devices. The form factor combined with the great battery life and easy on the eyes screen made it worth it. Plus, you can read it in sunlight.
What then, is the purpose of buying a tablet over, say, a netbook? The tablet is geared at media consumption, but it doesn't do a significantly better job of that than the netbook. In fact, it does a worse job of it, allowing me fewer media options, while simultaneously costing more and having less storage, with an OS that won't run proper, useful software.
Maybe they'll get better, but right now, they're overpriced toys.
I bought the A500 under the assumption Skype, Netflix, HBO2Go, and Xfinity were standard apps across the Android offering. Turns out Netflix and Skype will run on newer phones with earlier versions of Android, but not this one.
Xfinity and HBO2Go are yet to be created for Android.
I worked with the network admin at my job to get this running on the network there (we are currently evaluating handhelds in the workplace) and we found it doesn't work on all PEAP/Wep Wifi network combos. It won't even connect out of the box. I read up on 'Advanced Network tools' for Android and found that people on earlier versions of Android were able to connect to this type of network using these tools. By golly they didn't work on this version.
Additionally, those on screen keypads are frustrating. The lag is apparent if you have any typing ability beyond the 40wpm mark. If you type too quickly, it won't even pick up your laters as I think it recognizes them as "mistake touches".
I've owned my A500 for around 2 months now. I've picked it up to use it around 10 times since I've gotten it primarily only because someone else was on my favorite laptop and I wanted to browse the web. I keep waiting for the update to let me do all the things I still can't and it hasn't come.
The finger swipe games are fun for people who are into that. I'm not. There are plenty available.
Again, I can't stand Apple, but out of the box we got the iPad on our corporate network and it plays Netflix, HBO2go, Xfinity and does Skype. While the hardware seems extremely advanced with these Android tablets, it seems the newer OSs are taking steps back in time.
As a result, I've found this device to be an over-sized mediocre gaming device (like a DS) with OK web browsing capabilities since not everything works in the browsers on Android. It has plenty of potential since the hardware is great, but these things aren't ready for prime time. Look for mine on Ebay come late November if they don't pick up on real software support for these things or if I still can't connect to my corporate network.
I sum it up as such:
Unrealized potential means nothing!
"Oh he was always so smart, but he just didn't apply himself" - kind of like that.
Out of every tablet I have played with so far(sorry havent seen a Galaxy yet) the Asus is a homerun and there is absolutely no chance I would buy the Iconia or any other Android tablet besides the Asus.