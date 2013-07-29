Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Results: Audio And Video Encoding
Our iTunes workload is single-threaded, so Lenovo’s reliance on a dual-core CPU isn’t much of a disadvantage against more complex quad-core processors in this test. It still suffers from a lower clock rate, however. The same applies to our LAME benchmark.
Our video encoding tests are well-optimized for threading though, which helps the Dell machine justify its added expense.
I wish Tom's would aim their incredible testing abilities at these types of claims. I would like to know if MY Lenova is making me vulnerable.
Lenovo X230
i7 ivy bridge processor
16 GB RAM
500 GB 7200 rpm drive
HD4000 integrated graphics
* connected to one external Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24" monitor.
It's about as long and wide as an oversized carry-on bag. Which means you may get it past the gate, or not, depending on how strict the airline staff is being at that gate. And you'd want something to protect the screen.