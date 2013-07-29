Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Results: Adobe Creative Suite

Adobe After Effects is threaded, but we'd typically expect the clock rate differences and core counts of our two processors to have a more dramatic effect. Fortunately, plenty of experience with this application tells us that it's also very sensitive to memory capacity as a result of QuickTime.

Photoshop isn't as memory-constrained, so we see the larger delta we were expecting surface in that metric. Employing OpenCL helps mitigate this somewhat, as each setup's discrete GeForce GPU accelerates the workload.

Premiere is processor-bound, and we see the quad-core CPU decimate the dual-core chip.

Our Acrobat benchmark isn’t threaded, so Dell’s lead is limited to differences in CPU frequency.