Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Configurations Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon Dell XPS Touch 27 Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i5-3337U (Ivy Bridge, 1.8-2.7 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, 17 W Max TDP) Intel Core i7-3770S (Ivy Bridge, 3.1-3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 65 W Max TDP) Graphics (Overclock) GeForce GT 620M 625 MHz, GDDR5-3600 GeForce GT 640M 645 MHz, GDDR5-4000 Memory (Overclock) 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28 16 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 11-11-11-28 Motherboard (Overclock) Lenovo (Proprietary) Intel HM76 Express Asus IPIMB-PV Intel H77 Express Hard Drive Samsung Spinpoint ST1000LM024: 1 TB 5400 RPM 8 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Seagate Barracuda ST2000DM001: 2 TB 7200 RPM 64 MB Cache, SATA 6Gb/sSamsung MZMPC032HBCD-00000 32 GB MLC Cache Drive, mSATA 6Gb/s Power Delta ADP-120ZB 19 V, 6.32 A (120 W) Proprietary Integrated Power Adapter Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics GeForce 307.21 Chipset Intel INF 9.3.0.1021

Sold as a tool for screen calibration, Datacolor’s Spyder4Elite also includes a few handy utilities to display image quality. Having passed through several hands before arriving here, I pieced the torn retail box back together in Photoshop.

The Spyder4Elite colorimeter hangs over the screen by its weight-counterbalanced cord, measuring various points on the screen.