Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Test Settings And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware Configurations
|Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon
|Dell XPS Touch 27
|Processor (Overclock)
|Intel Core i5-3337U (Ivy Bridge, 1.8-2.7 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, 17 W Max TDP)
|Intel Core i7-3770S (Ivy Bridge, 3.1-3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 65 W Max TDP)
|Graphics (Overclock)
|GeForce GT 620M 625 MHz, GDDR5-3600
|GeForce GT 640M 645 MHz, GDDR5-4000
|Memory (Overclock)
|8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28
|16 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 11-11-11-28
|Motherboard (Overclock)
|Lenovo (Proprietary) Intel HM76 Express
|Asus IPIMB-PV Intel H77 Express
|Hard Drive
|Samsung Spinpoint ST1000LM024: 1 TB 5400 RPM 8 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Seagate Barracuda ST2000DM001: 2 TB 7200 RPM 64 MB Cache, SATA 6Gb/sSamsung MZMPC032HBCD-00000 32 GB MLC Cache Drive, mSATA 6Gb/s
|Power
|Delta ADP-120ZB 19 V, 6.32 A (120 W)
|Proprietary Integrated Power Adapter
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|GeForce 307.21
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1021
Sold as a tool for screen calibration, Datacolor’s Spyder4Elite also includes a few handy utilities to display image quality. Having passed through several hands before arriving here, I pieced the torn retail box back together in Photoshop.
The Spyder4Elite colorimeter hangs over the screen by its weight-counterbalanced cord, measuring various points on the screen.
|3D Game Benchmarks
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90 Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
|F1 2012
|Steam Version, In-Game Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.05, DirectX 11, 50 Seconds Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.98: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCodeStudio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat X
|Version 10.0.0.396: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.64a, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.4.0, Benchmark Only
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.3 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2011
|Version Version 2013.01.19.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
|TouchXPRT 2013
|v0.213.15.101, All Tests
I wish Tom's would aim their incredible testing abilities at these types of claims. I would like to know if MY Lenova is making me vulnerable.
Lenovo X230
i7 ivy bridge processor
16 GB RAM
500 GB 7200 rpm drive
HD4000 integrated graphics
* connected to one external Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24" monitor.
It's about as long and wide as an oversized carry-on bag. Which means you may get it past the gate, or not, depending on how strict the airline staff is being at that gate. And you'd want something to protect the screen.