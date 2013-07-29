Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Results: Battlefield 3 And Far Cry 3

We can't expect much from Nvidia's low-end GeForce GT 620M, but we're hoping it's useful for playable 3D performance in a few titles at least. After all, even AMD’s on-die graphics engines give us entry-level frame rates across our entire test suite. My own expectations of a discrete GPU are a little higher, so I'm setting the minimum bar at 1280x720 and medium-quality detail settings.

And, as is often the case, it looks like my expectations were a bit high. First-person shooters aren't the GeForce GT 620M's target market, but a lack of performance this severe could also be caused by a host processor bottleneck.

Anything less than the High Quality preset in Far Cry 3 makes big sacrifices in visual detail. And yet, it appears that those sacrifices are necessary in order to play this game at 1280x720 on Lenovo's IdeaCentre Horizon.