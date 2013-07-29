Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Results: Battlefield 3 And Far Cry 3
We can't expect much from Nvidia's low-end GeForce GT 620M, but we're hoping it's useful for playable 3D performance in a few titles at least. After all, even AMD’s on-die graphics engines give us entry-level frame rates across our entire test suite. My own expectations of a discrete GPU are a little higher, so I'm setting the minimum bar at 1280x720 and medium-quality detail settings.
And, as is often the case, it looks like my expectations were a bit high. First-person shooters aren't the GeForce GT 620M's target market, but a lack of performance this severe could also be caused by a host processor bottleneck.
Anything less than the High Quality preset in Far Cry 3 makes big sacrifices in visual detail. And yet, it appears that those sacrifices are necessary in order to play this game at 1280x720 on Lenovo's IdeaCentre Horizon.
I wish Tom's would aim their incredible testing abilities at these types of claims. I would like to know if MY Lenova is making me vulnerable.
Lenovo X230
i7 ivy bridge processor
16 GB RAM
500 GB 7200 rpm drive
HD4000 integrated graphics
* connected to one external Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24" monitor.
It's about as long and wide as an oversized carry-on bag. Which means you may get it past the gate, or not, depending on how strict the airline staff is being at that gate. And you'd want something to protect the screen.