Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

Lenovo's Table-Sized IdeaCentre Horizon PC

The rapid uptake of touch-based interfaces is leading to so many new form factors. We're seeing smartphone screens grow, Ultrabooks turn into convertibles (to give them that tablet-like feel), and all-in-one desktops struggle to find their place in the world. After all, who really wants to reach up and touch their monitor when a keyboard and mouse does the job just fine?

Realizing this, Lenovo set out to do something a little different with its IdeaCentre Horizon, building an all-in-one with a 27" 1080p display and calling it a Table PC. Naturally, this thing's too big to be considered a tablet, and at close to 20 pounds, it's not something you'd want to haul around with you. Nevertheless, Lenovo arms two of its four Horizon SKUs with a built-in battery and carrying bag. The extent to which we see ourselves moving a machine this large around would probably be from the kitchen to the backyard, or maybe from a bedroom to the living room for family-night gaming. It probably wouldn't leave through the front door, despite its modest weight and impressive 1.3-inch thickness. But that seems to be the point; you get a nice big surface you can relocate at will, for any number of reasons.

Before we dig further into Lenovo’s vision of the ultimate all-in-one desktop, let's have a look at the machine's specifications in comparison to Dell's previously-tested XPS One 27 Touch.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 57315058 Dell XPS One Touch 27" (2710) Platform Intel BGA 1023, HM76 Express, Embedded PCIe Graphics Intel LGA 1155, H77 Express, Embedded PCIe Graphics CPU Intel Core i5-3337U (Ivy Bridge, 1.8-2.7 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, 17 W Max TDP) Intel Core i7-3770S (Ivy Bridge, 3.1-3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 65 W Max TDP) RAM 2 x Ramaxel RMT3160ED58E9W1600 (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 SO-DIMM, CL11 2x Nanya NT8GC64B8HB0NS-DI (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 SO-DIMM, CL11 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GT 620M: 625 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3600 Nvidia GeForce GT 640M: 645 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4000 Display 10-Point Multi-Touch 27" LED Backlit Glossy LCD, 1920x1080 Capacitive Touch 27" LED Backlit Glossy LCD, 2560x1440 Webcam 720p (0.9 Megapixel) w/dual array microphone 2.0 Megapixel w/dual microphone and sliding cover Audio Realtek Integrated HD Audio with Dolby Home Theatre V4 Realtek Integrated HD Audio with WAVES MAXXAudio 4 Security Kensington Security Slot Kensington Security Slot Storage Hard Drive Samsung Spinpoint ST1000LM024: 1 TB 5400 RPM 8 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Seagate Barracuda ST2000DM001: 2 TB 7200 RPM 64 MB Cache, SATA 6Gb/sSamsung MZMPC032HBCD-00000 32 GB MLC Cache Drive, mSATA 6Gb/s Optical Drive None HL-DS 8x Slot-Loading DVD Burner/BDR Combo HL-DT-ST DVDRWBD CT40N Media Drive 6-in-1 SDXC/MMC/MS flash media interface 8-in-1 SDXC/MMC/MS/xD flash media interface Networking Wireless LAN Realtek RTL8188CD 802.11n PCIe Intel Advanced-N 6235 802.11n PCIe Wireless PAN Integrated Bluetooth Transceiver on Wireless Combo Card Integrated Bluetooth Transceiver on Wireless Combo Card Gigabit Network None Atheros AR8161 PCIe 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet IEEE-1394 None None Telephony None None Peripheral Interfaces USB 2 x USB 3.0 6 x USB 3.0 (4-rear, 2-side) Expansion Card None 1 x empty Mini PCIe (for optional TV tuner) External HDD USB-only USB-only Audio Headphone, Microphone Headphone, Microphone, Rear Out, S/PDIF Video HDMI In (Display-Only) HDMI Out, HDMI In (Display-Only) General Stats Weight PC 18.4 lbs, peripherals 2.8 lbs, Total 21.2 pounds PC 34.4 lbs, peripherals 1.6 lbs, Total 36 pounds Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 64-bit, OEM Microsoft Windows 8 Pro 64-bit Edition, OEM Warranty One-year parts non-transferable One-year parts/Labor w/In-Home Service Price $1499 $2599

The pricey Dell unit employs more performance-oriented parts, including a 2560x1440 screen, to justify its 42%-higher price. Alternatively, Lenovo counters Dell with portability in the form of lower weight and an integrated battery, adding to the attractiveness of saving $1000. Still, these two all-in-ones are the most closely-matched from a component perspective of any we’ve tested.