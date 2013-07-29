Trending

Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 Review: Our First Table PC

By

The latest all-in-ones look a lot like huge tablets, right? An internal battery adds portability to Lenovo's 27” IdeaCentre Horizon, but is this cool concept still functional as a desktop, or does the push toward mobility sacrifice too much performance?

Lenovo's Table-Sized IdeaCentre Horizon PC

The rapid uptake of touch-based interfaces is leading to so many new form factors. We're seeing smartphone screens grow, Ultrabooks turn into convertibles (to give them that tablet-like feel), and all-in-one desktops struggle to find their place in the world. After all, who really wants to reach up and touch their monitor when a keyboard and mouse does the job just fine?

Realizing this, Lenovo set out to do something a little different with its IdeaCentre Horizon, building an all-in-one with a 27" 1080p display and calling it a Table PC. Naturally, this thing's too big to be considered a tablet, and at close to 20 pounds, it's not something you'd want to haul around with you. Nevertheless, Lenovo arms two of its four Horizon SKUs with a built-in battery and carrying bag. The extent to which we see ourselves moving a machine this large around would probably be from the kitchen to the backyard, or maybe from a bedroom to the living room for family-night gaming. It probably wouldn't leave through the front door, despite its modest weight and impressive 1.3-inch thickness. But that seems to be the point; you get a nice big surface you can relocate at will, for any number of reasons.

Before we dig further into Lenovo’s vision of the ultimate all-in-one desktop, let's have a look at the machine's specifications in comparison to Dell's previously-tested XPS One 27 Touch.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 57315058Dell XPS One Touch 27" (2710)
PlatformIntel BGA 1023, HM76 Express, Embedded PCIe GraphicsIntel LGA 1155, H77 Express, Embedded PCIe Graphics
CPUIntel Core i5-3337U (Ivy Bridge, 1.8-2.7 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, 17 W Max TDP)Intel Core i7-3770S (Ivy Bridge, 3.1-3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 65 W Max TDP)
RAM2 x Ramaxel RMT3160ED58E9W1600 (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 SO-DIMM, CL112x Nanya NT8GC64B8HB0NS-DI (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 SO-DIMM, CL11
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GT 620M: 625 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-3600Nvidia GeForce GT 640M: 645 MHz, 2 GB GDDR5-4000
Display10-Point Multi-Touch 27" LED Backlit Glossy LCD, 1920x1080Capacitive Touch 27" LED Backlit Glossy LCD, 2560x1440
Webcam720p (0.9 Megapixel) w/dual array microphone2.0 Megapixel w/dual microphone and sliding cover
AudioRealtek Integrated HD Audio with Dolby Home Theatre V4Realtek Integrated HD Audio with WAVES MAXXAudio 4
SecurityKensington Security SlotKensington Security Slot
Storage
Hard DriveSamsung Spinpoint ST1000LM024: 1 TB 5400 RPM 8 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSeagate Barracuda ST2000DM001: 2 TB 7200 RPM 64 MB Cache, SATA 6Gb/sSamsung MZMPC032HBCD-00000 32 GB MLC Cache Drive, mSATA 6Gb/s
Optical DriveNoneHL-DS 8x Slot-Loading DVD Burner/BDR Combo HL-DT-ST DVDRWBD CT40N
Media Drive6-in-1 SDXC/MMC/MS flash media interface8-in-1 SDXC/MMC/MS/xD flash media interface
Networking
Wireless LANRealtek RTL8188CD 802.11n PCIeIntel Advanced-N 6235 802.11n PCIe
Wireless PANIntegrated Bluetooth Transceiver on Wireless Combo CardIntegrated Bluetooth Transceiver on Wireless Combo Card
Gigabit NetworkNoneAtheros AR8161 PCIe 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet
IEEE-1394NoneNone
TelephonyNoneNone
Peripheral Interfaces
USB2 x USB 3.06 x USB 3.0 (4-rear, 2-side)
Expansion CardNone1 x empty Mini PCIe (for optional TV tuner)
External HDDUSB-onlyUSB-only
AudioHeadphone, MicrophoneHeadphone, Microphone, Rear Out, S/PDIF
VideoHDMI In (Display-Only)HDMI Out, HDMI In (Display-Only)
General Stats
WeightPC 18.4 lbs, peripherals 2.8 lbs, Total 21.2 poundsPC 34.4 lbs, peripherals 1.6 lbs, Total 36 pounds
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 8 64-bit, OEMMicrosoft Windows 8 Pro 64-bit Edition, OEM
WarrantyOne-year parts non-transferableOne-year parts/Labor w/In-Home Service
Price$1499 $2599

The pricey Dell unit employs more performance-oriented parts, including a 2560x1440 screen, to justify its 42%-higher price. Alternatively, Lenovo counters Dell with portability in the form of lower weight and an integrated battery, adding to the attractiveness of saving $1000. Still, these two all-in-ones are the most closely-matched from a component perspective of any we’ve tested.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Pyree 29 July 2013 07:30
    Would be nice if they have truth or dare.
    Reply
  • majudhu 29 July 2013 09:06
    This explains the "for those who do" part
    Reply
  • sgadadish 29 July 2013 11:18
    My only question is why not Haswell?? with all it's benefits for mobility where are the portable with the processor...
    Reply
  • stupiduser 29 July 2013 13:42
    As reported on Slashdot IT - "defence agencies of key Western governments such as Australia, the US, Britain, Canada and New Zealand have banned Lenovo gear from being used in sensitive areas, because of concerns that the Chinese vendor has been leaving back doors in its devices for the Chinese Government."

    I wish Tom's would aim their incredible testing abilities at these types of claims. I would like to know if MY Lenova is making me vulnerable.
    Reply
  • az0937 29 July 2013 15:00
    http://forums.overclockersclub.com/
    Reply
  • az0937 29 July 2013 15:00
    http://technologygian.blogspot.com/
    Reply
  • Crashman 30 July 2013 09:23
    11250051 said:
    Try using this for any length of time as a table pc and your neck and back will be in knots. Not enough gpu power to really make it interesting for gamers but i can see this in industrial, medical applications, schools etc. I can see apu's being used in this application at a much lower price point.
    You're right, if we treat this as a huge tablet or an IPC, it looks pretty good. Thanks!

    Reply
  • rcald2000 31 July 2013 01:54
    I'm a help desk technician and I'll tell you one thing that I've learned about mobile graphics cards in all-in-one PCs; they are a very bad idea. Just yesterday I had the pleasure of troubleshooting a 4-5 year old Dell all-in-one, which had a problem with the video going black for thirty seconds at a time. I of course attempted to upgrade the video drivers, and found out that neither Dell nor nVidia had ever updated the drivers. I believe the computer originally shipped with Vista 32 bit but was advertised as being Windows 7 upgradeable. I base this opinion on the reviews that I read about the machine, and also on the fact that it had both a Windows Vista and Windows 7 logo sticker on it. Dell's site didn't have any drivers newer than 2009 and nVidia's own auto video driver detection application couldn't identify the video card. In conclusion, I think using a mobile video card in a like this size is lame. But I do applaud Lenovo for trying out new ideas. I would have more faith in the form factor if a company like Samsung was behind it. Also, I should mention that I'm typing this very review on my Lenovo X230.

    Lenovo X230
    i7 ivy bridge processor
    16 GB RAM
    500 GB 7200 rpm drive
    HD4000 integrated graphics
    * connected to one external Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24" monitor.
    Reply
  • Ed Chombeau 04 August 2013 05:38
    Retired; and need big screen to see ; would take it on car travel but airline travel?
    Reply
  • Crashman 05 August 2013 21:45
    11250051 said:
    Try using this for any length of time as a table pc and your neck and back will be in knots. Not enough gpu power to really make it interesting for gamers but i can see this in industrial, medical applications, schools etc. I can see apu's being used in this application at a much lower price point.

    11285869 said:
    Retired; and need big screen to see ; would take it on car travel but airline travel?
    It's about as long and wide as an oversized carry-on bag. Which means you may get it past the gate, or not, depending on how strict the airline staff is being at that gate. And you'd want something to protect the screen.

    Reply