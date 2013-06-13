Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 13 Review: One Flexible Ultrabook

Color, Viewing Angles, And Monitor Rating

Color Gamut

Although not the highest color gamut range we’ve seen, the Yoga 13’s display is within the realm of what other IPS panels in this size category produce. All in all, the picture looks just fine to the naked eye.

Color Accuracy

The color accuracy of the Yoga 13’s display is adequate, though not ideal. The Delta-E scale, which is commonly used to show differences in the CIELAB color space, or more specifically, light wave energy changes within the visual spectrum, enlightens us to the somewhat average performance of this specific display panel.

Slightly better results are observed when testing the color uniformity of the display with the brightness set to 100%.

Color Uniformity

We are pleased to note that brightness and contrast readings are in line with the specifications of this panel. However, it would be nice to see the Yoga 13 have a more natural 6500 Kelvin white point (color temperature) rating instead of its slightly-high rating of 7000 K.

Monitor Rating

Another nice feature found in the Datacolor software is its ability to take all the test data and produce an unbiased performance scorecard. For those of you wondering, the scorecard uses little Spyder4Elite-shaped icons to represent placing. This summary highlights the pros and cons of the display panel being tested, while also allowing us see if our findings coincide with the software, which they do.

Irrespective of the concerns we identified in our testing, the display panel used in the Yoga 13 is still a desirable IPS-based solution and will likely look more than fine to both causal and business users alike. That being said, the display may leave a professional graphics artist or photographer disappointed and wanting better overall performance, even after screen calibration.