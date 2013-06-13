Trending

Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 13 Review: One Flexible Ultrabook

Whether in notebook, stand, tent, or tablet mode, the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 13 is definitely a head-turner. But does this Ultrabook's innovative multi-mode design effectively juggle its multiple personalities in an equally-harmonious, Zen-like manner?

Color, Viewing Angles, And Monitor Rating

Color Gamut

Although not the highest color gamut range we’ve seen, the Yoga 13’s display is within the realm of what other IPS panels in this size category produce. All in all, the picture looks just fine to the naked eye.

Color Accuracy

The color accuracy of the Yoga 13’s display is adequate, though not ideal. The Delta-E scale, which is commonly used to show differences in the CIELAB color space, or more specifically, light wave energy changes within the visual spectrum, enlightens us to the somewhat average performance of this specific display panel.

Slightly better results are observed when testing the color uniformity of the display with the brightness set to 100%.

Color Uniformity

We are pleased to note that brightness and contrast readings are in line with the specifications of this panel. However, it would be nice to see the Yoga 13 have a more natural 6500 Kelvin white point (color temperature) rating instead of its slightly-high rating of 7000 K.

Monitor Rating

Another nice feature found in the Datacolor software is its ability to take all the test data and produce an unbiased performance scorecard. For those of you wondering, the scorecard uses little Spyder4Elite-shaped icons to represent placing. This summary highlights the pros and cons of the display panel being tested, while also allowing us see if our findings coincide with the software, which they do.

Irrespective of the concerns we identified in our testing, the display panel used in the Yoga 13 is still a desirable IPS-based solution and will likely look more than fine to both causal and business users alike. That being said, the display may leave a professional graphics artist or photographer disappointed and wanting better overall performance, even after screen calibration.

  • danaistina 13 June 2013 06:26
    I bought a yoga 13 a few months ago. Author of the article obviously has some special version of this ultrabook, which no one else, including me and the people of the Lenovo forums has heard that there is no following problems: touchpad does not support all Windovs 8 gestures, wirerless card has very weak signal, runs very hot and noise from the vents is loud. And finally: windows 8 has not yet up to use touch screen like a android or ios devices.
  • kartu 13 June 2013 06:57
    Would be nice to see the same thing with AMD's Jaguar based APU.
  • danaistina 13 June 2013 06:57
  • sgadadish 13 June 2013 10:29
    Tent (Joke) Mode : simply serving as a digital picture frame placed tastefully on a shelf or desk . , Sure...
  • hothfox 13 June 2013 14:45
    I contemplated this and the Thinkpad Twist, and wound up getting the Twist, largely because when you flip it around to it's tablet mode, the keyboard and touchpad are covered by the screen, instead of exposed.
  • Amdlova 13 June 2013 15:07
    9hr battery... idle and screen of... 5 hr real condition... when we get something can do 12 hrs.
  • whyso 13 June 2013 15:16
    How is the yoga gettng better bandwidth numbers that it is in theory capable of? 21GB/sec for cached read when theoretically it maxes out at 12.8 GB/sec
  • ojas 14 June 2013 17:40
    Are those external body temperature is degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit?
