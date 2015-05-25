Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

Sequential Steady State
Samsung's SM951 writes sequentially at a higher rate in this section. In the next set of results, we'll see Intel's offerings writing random data faster.
Samsung's lead over Intel's 400GB drive is very small at 80% reads. Switching over to the 70% read workload, its advantage increases. In fact, the 70% chart shows Samsung ahead of both Intel SSD 750 products.
How about testing the Intel 750 card in Raid 0 ?
please add another Card and try software raid .
Get the 750 if you're an enthusiast and you can afford it. Otherwise the SM951 is going to be the best performance you've experienced in your life.
The sequential steady state shows read percentage. 100% read to 0% read. It's mainly an enterprise test I imported a few years ago in my testing to see the bathtub curve of the devices under test.
As for RAID with these drives. I'm not sure if a RAID Report is really needed. You can't boot from devices in Windows software RAID. If 5% of the market cares about these premium parts to start with then RAID performance has to amount to 5 to 10% of those readers. I don't think there are enough readers to justify the time and expense for that level of testing. If Intel wants to provide the parts I don't mind testing and writing the article.
Measuring 4K data in throughput is like telling someone the length of a dollar bill in miles.