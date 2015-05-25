Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

Accessories, Warranty and Pricing
Newegg lists two Intel SSD 750 400GB add-in-card (AIC) models for sale. We ordered the full retail version, but ended up with the brown box model. The full retail kit includes a CD with drivers and software. There is a small price difference between the two. At the time of writing, the brown box model costs $404.99 and the full retail kit costs $409.99. Intel also makes a 2.5" version that sells for $404.99 but requires you to jump through a few extra hoops since motherboard makers have yet to put the special connector on 9-series motherboards yet. We suspect we'll see the new connector used on Skylake-based platforms later this year.
Included in our brown box was a HHHL bracket for installing the card in a 2U server case. The retail box includes the mini CD for drivers. The SSD 750 series works with Intel's SSD Toolbox, which adds value for users looking to optimize Windows and drive performance.
The Intel SSD 750 series is covered by a five-year warranty or until the WMI indicator reads 0% life remaining.
How about testing the Intel 750 card in Raid 0 ?
please add another Card and try software raid .
Get the 750 if you're an enthusiast and you can afford it. Otherwise the SM951 is going to be the best performance you've experienced in your life.
The sequential steady state shows read percentage. 100% read to 0% read. It's mainly an enterprise test I imported a few years ago in my testing to see the bathtub curve of the devices under test.
As for RAID with these drives. I'm not sure if a RAID Report is really needed. You can't boot from devices in Windows software RAID. If 5% of the market cares about these premium parts to start with then RAID performance has to amount to 5 to 10% of those readers. I don't think there are enough readers to justify the time and expense for that level of testing. If Intel wants to provide the parts I don't mind testing and writing the article.
Chris
Measuring 4K data in throughput is like telling someone the length of a dollar bill in miles.