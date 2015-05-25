Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

Accessories, Warranty and Pricing

Newegg lists two Intel SSD 750 400GB add-in-card (AIC) models for sale. We ordered the full retail version, but ended up with the brown box model. The full retail kit includes a CD with drivers and software. There is a small price difference between the two. At the time of writing, the brown box model costs $404.99 and the full retail kit costs $409.99. Intel also makes a 2.5" version that sells for $404.99 but requires you to jump through a few extra hoops since motherboard makers have yet to put the special connector on 9-series motherboards yet. We suspect we'll see the new connector used on Skylake-based platforms later this year.

Included in our brown box was a HHHL bracket for installing the card in a 2U server case. The retail box includes the mini CD for drivers. The SSD 750 series works with Intel's SSD Toolbox, which adds value for users looking to optimize Windows and drive performance.

The Intel SSD 750 series is covered by a five-year warranty or until the WMI indicator reads 0% life remaining.