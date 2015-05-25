Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

Random Read
When we benchmark SATA devices, we consider low queue depths to be the range between one and four. PCIe-based storage scales much higher. Our own Paul Alcorn's enterprise tests routinely scale out to QD256. The SSD 750 can run that high, but it's well outside what any of us would ever encounter. We stop client PCIe workloads at QD128, and even then we're beyond the range of usable performance.
At high queue depths, the Intel SSD 750 really shows its datacenter pedigree. Even as you dip down into more realistic workloads, the SSD 750 operates at nearly identical levels. If I were to guess, I'd say that Intel limited both the 400GB and 1.2TB models through firmware to keep their performance under what the DC P3x00 family can do.
Samsung's SM951 delivers the exact same performance curve between QD1 and QD8. It's remarkable how close these three drives are in this very important metric.
How about testing the Intel 750 card in Raid 0 ?
please add another Card and try software raid .
Get the 750 if you're an enthusiast and you can afford it. Otherwise the SM951 is going to be the best performance you've experienced in your life.
The sequential steady state shows read percentage. 100% read to 0% read. It's mainly an enterprise test I imported a few years ago in my testing to see the bathtub curve of the devices under test.
As for RAID with these drives. I'm not sure if a RAID Report is really needed. You can't boot from devices in Windows software RAID. If 5% of the market cares about these premium parts to start with then RAID performance has to amount to 5 to 10% of those readers. I don't think there are enough readers to justify the time and expense for that level of testing. If Intel wants to provide the parts I don't mind testing and writing the article.
Chris
Measuring 4K data in throughput is like telling someone the length of a dollar bill in miles.