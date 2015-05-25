Intel 750 Series 400GB Versus Samsung SM951 512GB

Random Write
The Intel SSD 750 shows a clear lead in 4KB random write performance. This is an interesting area to talk about. The industry standard is to measure in IOPS. However, there isn't an application that requests more than a few hundred operations. When a product can deliver this many IOPS, it's difficult to even get past QD1 without several applications working simultaneously, updating small bits of information. IOPS gives us an easy way to show performance, but what we really care about is latency. Intel's SSD 750 gives us more headroom for completing each operation in less time, which means less latency between one write and the next.
The sequential steady state shows read percentage. 100% read to 0% read. It's mainly an enterprise test I imported a few years ago in my testing to see the bathtub curve of the devices under test.
As for RAID with these drives. I'm not sure if a RAID Report is really needed. You can't boot from devices in Windows software RAID. If 5% of the market cares about these premium parts to start with then RAID performance has to amount to 5 to 10% of those readers. I don't think there are enough readers to justify the time and expense for that level of testing. If Intel wants to provide the parts I don't mind testing and writing the article.
