Intel Compute Stick Review

Networking

Between the three competitors in the networking test, as expected, the Sony Vaio performed best. The (theoretical) 150 Mbps traffic coming out of the Compute Stick was no match for the Linksys N900 USB Wi-Fi adapter attached to the Sony laptop. We opted to not go with the Sony's Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6235 networking module (rated at 300 Mbps) so we could get results at the higher 802.11n range. Even the Samsung ATIV Smart PC 500T fared better than the Compute Stick, and that poor tablet was never really given a fair break. Bottom-line, consider using a wired or wireless USB network adapter with the Compute Stick.