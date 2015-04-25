Intel Compute Stick Review

Networking
Between the three competitors in the networking test, as expected, the Sony Vaio performed best. The (theoretical) 150 Mbps traffic coming out of the Compute Stick was no match for the Linksys N900 USB Wi-Fi adapter attached to the Sony laptop. We opted to not go with the Sony's Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6235 networking module (rated at 300 Mbps) so we could get results at the higher 802.11n range. Even the Samsung ATIV Smart PC 500T fared better than the Compute Stick, and that poor tablet was never really given a fair break. Bottom-line, consider using a wired or wireless USB network adapter with the Compute Stick.
No matter how slow that usb "PC" is, it's still amazing that you can run a computer off a single little thumb drive shaped device and doesn't have problems even overheating.
I think this stick is designed more for demo purposes. Demonstrating that technology is advanced enough now that we can pack PC's in form factors unimaginable a few years ago.
Really? Can they put that in next-gen GPUs? ;)
Overall, I don't see the attraction over a normal HTPC, and in time TVs
are going to become more than quick enough to run general apps. Wouldn't
surprise me if the next move with TVs is to integrate a small PC inside
them somehow, assuming TV makers see a market for it.
Ian.
Only small business can appreciate this for signage/display purpose. For home, you're better off with a Windows based tablet with HDMI output.