Intel Core i3-8350K Review

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor

Grand Theft Auto V

Core i3-8350K falls behind the higher-end Coffee Lake models at stock settings, but overclocking changes that completely.

The Ryzen models aren't as competitive in this benchmark, even after overclocking.

A huge performance difference between the stock Core i3-7350K and -8350K is striking. This certainly isn't the generational step forward we're used to from Intel.

Hitman (2016)

The -8350K falls beneath AMD's 6C/12T Ryzen 5 1600 at stock settings, but overclocking sees the two chips switch places.

Core i5-8400 and -8600K profit greatly from their 6C/6T designs, carving out a lead over the lesser-equipped Core i3-8350K. Meanwhile, the older Core i3-7350K finds itself near the bottom of our chart; tuning does provide a considerable boost, though.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

This title is about as single-threaded as it gets, so clock rates and IPC throughput tend to affect frame rates most.

Core i3-7350K takes a big lead over the Coffee Lake-based processors in both stock and overclocked configurations.



