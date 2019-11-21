Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

Dawn of War III, GTA: V, Hitman
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
Although the Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to multi-threading, AMD's stock Ryzen 5 2600X still falls to the bottom of our chart, while the Core i5-9400F demonstrates an incremental improvement over the -8400.
Again, overclocking proves to be the differentiator that gives the 2600X a bit of extra life.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.
The Core i5-9400F establishes a tangible lead over AMD's Ryzen processors, including the tuned Ryzen 7 2700X. Again, we see the -9400F's slight improvement over Intel's previous-gen -8400.
Hitman
The Core i5-9400F tops AMD's Ryzen-based competition while tying its counterpart.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
Also show if/how online multiplayer changes that conclusion.
Otherwise, Ryzen 5 2600x has 6 more threads, higher turbo, overclocking support, and cheap overclocking boards than negate the slightly higher chip price.
Still waiting on Computex.
(I'm not gonna use those words in polite company)
Here in India i5 9400f is 60$ cheaper than Ryzen 2600 and 95$ cheaper than 2600X..
I'm still confused to go with i5 9400f over 2600 just for the multi thread.. As I wanted it for playing , recording Games,Edit and upload to YouTube and, probably streaming Dota 2 in near future.
The price of i5 9400f is tempting but I'm not sure it can able to do stuff I mentioned above with close to ease..
I'm sure coming Ryzen 3000 is even high price due to high demand in here.