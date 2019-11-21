Trending

Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

Dawn of War III, GTA: V, Hitman

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Although the Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to multi-threading, AMD's stock Ryzen 5 2600X still falls to the bottom of our chart, while the Core i5-9400F demonstrates an incremental improvement over the -8400.

Again, overclocking proves to be the differentiator that gives the 2600X a bit of extra life.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

The Core i5-9400F establishes a tangible lead over AMD's Ryzen processors, including the tuned Ryzen 7 2700X. Again, we see the -9400F's slight improvement over Intel's previous-gen -8400. 

Hitman

The Core i5-9400F tops AMD's Ryzen-based competition while tying its counterpart.


27 Comments
  • Dark Lord of Tech 10 May 2019 13:05
    Still overpriced , waiting for new Ryzen.
  • tennis2 10 May 2019 14:23
    Would like to see some testing done to determine how core count affects games these days with the "core count race" going on. It still seems like 4-6 cores is where the cutoff is before frequency is the determining factor of frame rates.

    Also show if/how online multiplayer changes that conclusion.
  • TechyInAZ 10 May 2019 16:04
    Without a IGPU, this CPU makes barely any sense vs a 2600 or 2600X.
  • R_1 10 May 2019 23:48
    in the comparison chart you have the 9400f having graphics and the 9400 as not having graphics.
  • NightHawkRMX 11 May 2019 00:15
    9400f would be a good deal if it had a higher turbo or overclocking support. Z390 boards suitable for overclocking are expensive as well.
    Otherwise, Ryzen 5 2600x has 6 more threads, higher turbo, overclocking support, and cheap overclocking boards than negate the slightly higher chip price.
    Still waiting on Computex.
  • Karadjgne 11 May 2019 00:26
    I'm still wondering why there's even testing of single core performance. In the rendering test, multi-core, the Ryzens dominated Intel. Very next test was a single core performance test where as usual, Intel was stronger. Why? I can't think of any single core rendering, or games for that matter. It's kind of archaic to my mind. A multi-core test on software that that uses multiple cores makes perfect sense. It shows how well the software responds to the amount of threads. Saying an intel beats a Ryzen in single core rendering is.....
    (I'm not gonna use those words in polite company)
  • pete_101 11 May 2019 00:27
    I see the CPU has a base frequency of 2.9 and a turbo of 4.1 GHz, but this will be a single core maximum speed. Although it's locked, it should be possible in the mobo BIOS to set all 6 cores to run at this frequency.....if you have a good enough cooler.
  • Mandark 11 May 2019 00:29
    Lol. Good commentary
  • NightHawkRMX 11 May 2019 00:43
    There should be an 8 thread Cinebench test to compare CPUs. Most games only use around 8 threads or a little more (battlefield comes to mind). An 8 thread test would be the most accurate way to test gaming CPUs.
    Reply
  • Anubis666 12 May 2019 12:53
    It's funny how prices are different in different countries.. In one thread ,a guy says 15-20$ less than Ryzen 2600 so just go with the i5 9400f..
    Here in India i5 9400f is 60$ cheaper than Ryzen 2600 and 95$ cheaper than 2600X..

    I'm still confused to go with i5 9400f over 2600 just for the multi thread.. As I wanted it for playing , recording Games,Edit and upload to YouTube and, probably streaming Dota 2 in near future.
    The price of i5 9400f is tempting but I'm not sure it can able to do stuff I mentioned above with close to ease..
    I'm sure coming Ryzen 3000 is even high price due to high demand in here.
