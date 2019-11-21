Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

Dawn of War III, GTA: V, Hitman

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Although the Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to multi-threading, AMD's stock Ryzen 5 2600X still falls to the bottom of our chart, while the Core i5-9400F demonstrates an incremental improvement over the -8400.

Again, overclocking proves to be the differentiator that gives the 2600X a bit of extra life.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Core i5-9400F establishes a tangible lead over AMD's Ryzen processors, including the tuned Ryzen 7 2700X. Again, we see the -9400F's slight improvement over Intel's previous-gen -8400.

Hitman

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Core i5-9400F tops AMD's Ryzen-based competition while tying its counterpart.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content