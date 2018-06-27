The Core i7-8086K Review: 40 Years Of x86

VRMark, 3DMark & AotS: Escalation

VRMark & 3DMark

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Out of the box, Core i7-8086K effectively tied Intel's Core i7-8700K in the DX12 CPU benchmark. But its higher overclocked frequency outstripped the tuned -8700K by a decent margin. Both processors traded places in the DX11 test, though again, overclocking propelled Core i7-8086K past the -8700K.

VRMark found the -8086K and -8700K offering virtually the same performance at stock and overclocked settings. The Core i5-8600K and -8400 both beat the Core i7 models though, suggesting that this benchmark rewards configurations without simultaneous multi-threading technology exposing logical cores.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

At stock and overclocked settings, Core i7-8086K and the Core i7-8700K performed almost identically in Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content