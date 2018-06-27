The Core i7-8086K Review: 40 Years Of x86

Shadow Of War & Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Not all games respond to increased host processing resources; some of them are wholly limited by available graphics horsepower. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is definitely one of those graphics-bound titles, demonstrating a 4.5 FPS average variance from the slowest sample in our pool to the fastest. As a result, it was no surprise to see Core i7-8086K and -8700K tied.

Project CARS 2

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading. However, our 6C/6T Core i5-8600K beat the overclocked 8C/16T Ryzen 7 2700X, so it's clear that parallelism isn't the most influential factor in defining this game's performance.



