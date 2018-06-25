Intel Core i7-8700 Review: Stock Cooler Falls Flat

Shadow Of War & Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Middle-earth didn't respond any better to our six-core Coffee Lake-based samples than it did to their quad-core predecessors. Sometimes you just need more graphics horsepower.

Project CARS 2

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

According to its developers, Project CARS 2 is well-optimized for multi-core CPUs. But a 6C/6T Core i5-8600K beat the overclocked 8C/16T Ryzen 7 2700X, so it's clear that threading isn't the most influential variable in determining this game's performance.



The stock Core i7-8700K established a slight lead over the -8700 in our benchmark, although overclocking increased its advantage. More than likely, though, the top of this chart is graphics-bound.





