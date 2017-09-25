Intel Core i9-7960X Review: Skylake-X At 16 Cores

Intel Core i9-7960X deals Intel Core i9 X-Series... eBay £1,168.99 View Intel Core i9 7960X - 2.8GHz... Amazon £1,169.10 View Intel Core i9 7960X - 2.8GHz... Amazon Prime £1,299 View Intel BX80673I97960X 165 W... Amazon Prime £1,569.08 View Show More Deals

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor

Grand Theft Auto V

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Grand Theft Auto V tends to perform best on Intel CPUs, and that pattern continues with our Core i9-7960X benchmarks, which outperforms the -7900X at stock and overclocked settings (though the delta between them is tiny at our highest overclocks).

Core i7-7700K fares well at its stock settings, but only slightly beats the stock Core i9-7960X (97.7 FPS) after an aggressive tuning session.

Hitman

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Hitman scales well with additional processing resources, once again giving the -7960X a quantifiable advantage.

Shadow of Mordor

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Shadow of Mordor is lightly threaded, which punishes the Core i9-7960X's low base frequency. We verified that this CPU sporadically boosts to 4.5 GHz during the test, but the speed-ups are so brief that they do little to improve our frame rate measurements. Even tuning doesn't help much. Notably, Intel's latest lags the overclocked -7900X by more than 5 FPS on average.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content