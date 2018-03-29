Intel NUC 8 VR (NUC8i7HVK) Review: Core i7, AMD Vega Meet in Hades Canyon

Shadow Of War, Project CARS 2
Middle-earth: Shadow Of War
As we observed in How to Choose the Right CPU for 1080p Gaming, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War doesn't scale very well with host processing performance, and the gap between CPUs shrinks as we move downstream to less-capable GPUs. As such, this title responds best to increased graphics performance.
Intel's NUC8i7HVK may show up at the bottom of our charts, but it still provides a satisfying gaming experience for such a compact system.
Project CARS 2
Finally, we work our way down to Project CARS 2, which scales fairly well with increased processing power. Again, the NUC plays fairly smoothly even though its results don't necessarily impress. Dropping to a lower quality preset would undoubtedly help improve those average frame rates.
For $1000, how much do you get with this box? A case, power supply, motherboard, GPU, and CPU. You need to supply several hundred dollars in components to finish it off. The performance is decent, but not great compared to a i3 8350K + GTX 1060. So what advantage does this offer over building your own MicroATX computer?
You could argue that graphics cards are over priced right now but what happens when they come down in price? The NUC8i7HVK would be REALLY cool if the final price of a complete system was $1000, but I feel like it doesn't offer enough as it is right now.
Your average person that just needs an office computer won't buy this at $1k, you can get a much cheaper NUC and throw in a SSD and that will work fine. Why pay a premium for a cute little powerful box, if you want small and portable you can get a laptop for cheaper. If they would have priced this at $600 barebones it would have been much more appealing to your average user that might want to play the occasional game at 1080P.
Great product, pricing is just too off to make sense. For this money I would look at ASRock's STX form factor.
However:
So, it seems the legit complaint is that they used a standard GTX 1060, instead of something closer to the Max-Q model. Here's how they compare:
http://gpuboss.com/gpus/GeForce-GTX-1060-Max-Q-vs-GIGABYTE-GeForce-GTX-1060-G1-Gaming
I think the Quadro P2000 would be pretty close to the GTX 1060 Max-Q:
https://www.nvidia.com/content/dam/en-zz/Solutions/design-visualization/documents/Quadro-P2000-US-03Feb17.pdf
But, it's not a perfect match, and it would make for a slightly awkward comparison, probably raising more fuss than the card they chose. Still, they should've at least used a slower GTX 1060, like one of the ITX-friendly single-fan cards.
I wonder how AMD APUs would fare with HBM memory available to its CPU and GPU.
The dedicated comparison should have been the RX 570/580 4GB GDDR5 to remove any nvidia vs amd optimizations difference from the equation.
Probably next year with Zen 2.
I totally agree. As of now it is impossible to know what this VEGA 11 chip really is in comparison to APU.