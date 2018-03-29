Intel NUC 8 VR (NUC8i7HVK) Review: Core i7, AMD Vega Meet in Hades Canyon

Shadow Of War, Project CARS 2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

As we observed in How to Choose the Right CPU for 1080p Gaming, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War doesn't scale very well with host processing performance, and the gap between CPUs shrinks as we move downstream to less-capable GPUs. As such, this title responds best to increased graphics performance.

Intel's NUC8i7HVK may show up at the bottom of our charts, but it still provides a satisfying gaming experience for such a compact system.

Project CARS 2

Finally, we work our way down to Project CARS 2, which scales fairly well with increased processing power. Again, the NUC plays fairly smoothly even though its results don't necessarily impress. Dropping to a lower quality preset would undoubtedly help improve those average frame rates.

